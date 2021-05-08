Tom Cruise has revealed some new details on how Mission: Impossible 7 has managed to continue its globetrotting shoot in the midst of a pandemic in a new interview with Empire Magazine that comes with yet another image that shows Cruise hanging from a moving train.

The daredevil star is known for risking life and limb in the name of our entertainment every time he reprises the role of Ethan Hunt. One thing he’s not going to do under any circumstances is compromise the health, safety or financial stability of his co-stars and crew. In the interview, Cruise outlined the pressure he’s under as the leading man, producer and creative driving force behind a mega-budget blockbuster that so many people are depending on to provide for their families.

“I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs. All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my house!’. So I told the studio and I told the industry, ‘We’re going back. We’re going to get everyone back to work. We’re going to start shooting in the summer. And we’re going to figure out how to do it safely.’”

That’s not an easy task when Mission: Impossible 7 has been shut down more than once since shooting kicked off well over twelve months ago and has since touched down in Italy, England, Norway, Poland, the Middle East and back to England again for the final stretch. Cruise outlined the logistical nightmares that the production had to face every time they moved to a new location.

“It was seven days a week, it was around the clock, just dealing with a lot of high emotions with people, and helping them through it. There was social distancing, there were masks, there were bubbles of crew members – one make-up artist for every two actors, plus heads of departments staying in hotel rooms on their own, driving to set, shooting the scene and then returning to the hotel until needed – and pods of five people, ready to quarantine if anyone within one contracted the virus.”

“We had to create protocols with studios and insurance companies, and work on laws in each country, assuring them how we were going to film in the country," the actor added. "There were times when people said, ‘It’s not going to happen.’ And I just kept saying, ‘It’s happening.’”

You can’t help but admire Cruise’s dedication to getting Mission: Impossible 7 over the finish line, even if it’s not shooting back-to-back with the eighth installment anymore so he can dive straight into the promotional circuit for November’s Top Gun: Maverick, which is probably still a vacation by his standards.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct his third consecutive installment in the espionage franchise, which has been delayed several times already, but is currently penciled in to hit theaters on May 27, 2022 before streaming on Paramount+ just 45 days later.

