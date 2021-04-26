Tom Cruise doesn't look to be taking it easy on the set of the next 'Mission: Impossible.'

Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie posted a photo on his Instagram showing Tom Cruise hanging from a speeding train. To Mission: Impossible fans, this looks like business as usual for Cruise and his interest in doing his own stunts.

McQuarrie wrote in his post:

“What would Mission be without a bit of local color? Our sincerest thanks to North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the Office for Road and Rail, Eddie Draper, Riley’s & GB Rail Freight and, of course, the incredibly lovely and welcoming people of Levisham. We had an amazing week (and remarkably fair weather) in fabulous Yorkshire. We’ll be back for one last bit of mischief in short order.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: The Wild Thing ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Should Do to Keep From Getting Stale

Mission: Impossible 7 will mark McQuarrie’s third time helming a film for the franchise. Paramount Pictures clearly loves what they’ve been seeing between the McQuarrie and Cruise team up, as McQuarrie is already signed on to direct the 8th film as well. Fans should be excited, as the latest films in the series have not only been crushing at the box office, but also garnering heaps of critical praise.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has long been known for its death-defying stunts, and the past couple installments in the series have clearly set out to one-up each other. Whether it was climbing the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, dangling from a plane in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, or even breaking his leg jumping from a building in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Cruise has always put his body on the line in order to deliver top-notch action spectacle for audiences. Judging from McQuarrie’s Instagram, that’s not stopping anytime soon.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters May 27, 2022. Check out McQuarrie's photo from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 below.

KEEP READING: Christopher McQuarrie Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is the Best Film He's Ever Been Part Of

Share Share Tweet Email

All the Fatalities in the New 'Mortal Kombat' Movie, Ranked By Gnarliness Robot arms, reptile hearts, and razor hats, oh my!

Read Next