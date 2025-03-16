Whether you're a casual moviegoer or an obsessive cinephile, Tom Cruise's presence on screen has been a fixture in your life. With such an expansive career brushing up against a variety of genres and target audiences, from prestige cinema to franchise entertainment, everyone has a specific relationship with the actor. A credit to his infectiously captivating stardom and quality artistic taste, Cruise is someone people love to go back and revisit on an endless loop on cable and streaming.

Cruise has the power to make a bizarre and esoteric dreamscape erotic thriller in Eyes Wide Shut an engaging film to rewatch. Although Cruise once starred in a movie where he was stuck in an endless loop, Edge of Tomorrow, the film of his that I could turn back to interminably is A Few Good Men, the sweeping courtroom drama that unveils a new layer upon every re-visit.

'A Few Good Men' Is a Star Showcase for Tom Cruise and Its Stacked Supporting Cast

Released in 1992 to critical acclaim and box office success, A Few Good Men represents Cruise at the peak of his powers. While he ostensibly transformed into a fearless action superstar in his 50s with the last decade of Mission: Impossible movies, Cruise's bread and butter during his prime in the '80s and '90s were mid-budget adult dramas helmed by the best studio filmmakers around. Ideally, when retiring from playing Ethan Hunt, Cruise will use his cachet to get mid-budget dramas struggling to receive studio backing off the ground. He can't jump out of planes and drive motorcycles off mountain peaks forever, despite how hard he tries to conceal his age, but he can always return to The Color of Money, Rain Man, and Jerry Maguire, especially if he embraces his status as one of Hollywood's "old" masters.

A Few Good Men, directed by Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin, somehow became a cultural touchstone despite it being a talky chamber drama about a court-martial. Back then, if any star as big as Cruise had their face on the poster, mainstream audiences marched to theaters in droves. With this film, Cruise has plenty of support behind him, as the stacked supporting cast, including Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kiefer Sutherland, J.T. Walsh, and Kevin Pollack, is a crucial driving force behind its rewatchable factor. Movies with instantly recognizable faces lend the viewer a sense of comfort and familiarity, making it easy to attach to something that would otherwise feel stuffy and academic. The film, with its litany of cameos by Cuba Gooding Jr., Noah Wyle, and Reiner's old collaborator, Christopher Guest, always gives you something to point at.

'A Few Good Men' Is Catchy and Rewarding Upon Rewatch