The Big Picture Tom Cruise's movies perform better at the box office when he incorporates running and dangerous stunts into his roles.

Cruise has a unique understanding of what audiences want from him as an entertainer, and he uses his running and stunts to cater to those preferences.

While running is a defining characteristic of Cruise's movies, it's unfortunate that his more complex acting roles are often overlooked in favor of his physical feats.

Few actors have the sheer star power of Tom Cruise. He has been making hit after hit at the box office, with franchises like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun where he defies common sense and does impossible things, like flying jets and performing incredible stunts, too. All that's for our entertainment, and he has no problem admitting that he's simply doing what the audience wants to see him doing. He's right, and we love him for all the crazy stunts he pulls to make us go to the movies — that's why he's our #1 Tom in Hollywood, for example.

But even though he's always jumping off cliffs and pulling every other kind of crazy stunt you can think of, what we really love to see Tom Cruise doing is running. It's become a staple of his work on Mission: Impossible, as well as what makes people get out of their homes to see him in the theater. Don't believe it? Well, Rotten Tomatoes did the math on this, and the results are baffling: the more Tom Cruise runs in a movie, the better it performs among the public and box office. As funny as it may sound, though, this sort of data says a lot about how we perceive Cruise as an artist and entertainer, as well as how he perceives us as his audience, so let's get into it.

The More Tom Cruise Runs, the Better His Movies Perform

Image via Paramount Pictures

Whenever he's about to drop a new movie, Tom Cruise always released some behind-the-scenes videos of him doing crazy stuff, like flying a plane without protection, a casual smile on his face as he says "See you at the movies!" We love to see him do this, even though it gets everyone a little worried for him, too. But that's just who he is nowadays, doing everything to provide us with something no one else is doing. And this is reflected in the results of every movie of his that's released after.

So much so, whenever there's no running, his movies don't really perform all that well. For example, according to the data provided by Rotten Tomatoes, the movies in which he runs less than 500 feet (like in classics such as A Few Good Men and Rain Man) have an average box office of $113 million, along with 59.2% audience approval. Their study even poses a middle scenario where he runs around 1,000 feet (like in Vanilla Sky and Collateral), with the average box office earnings jumping to $413 million, and audience approval to 66.7%. When he does run more than 1,000 feet (like in Minority Report or Mission: Impossible - Fallout), though, the average box office profit rises to $471 million, with 76% approval.

Of course, there are exceptions to this rule, as he runs plenty in Jack Reacher and The Mummy, but those failed both at the box office and approval. Sure, "running" may as well be a euphemism for "pulling crazy stunts" — for example, he literally flies fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick and relegates running to more of a "complementary" role, so to speak, and still made a lot of money at the box office and drove people back to the movie theater after years of the pandemic. Still, the message is pretty clear: we want Tom Cruise to run.

What Do These Numbers Say About Tom Cruise as an Entertainer?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise enjoys an almost godlike status in Hollywood, something that no other actor has. He has so much pull, studios often bow to him when it comes to release strategy and streaming. This sort of influence is not something that's built from one day to the next. Cruise has been around for nearly 40 years lining up hits on the big screen, and this longevity and experience grants him a singular outlook on the industry and his own career. This, combined with his talent and adaptability, are the secret to his status nowadays.

Recently, Cruise addressed the rumors about him ever being attached to the role of Iron Man in the MCU, and he provided us with some insight into his process. He says: “I look at a movie and think, [...] what’s the story? What’s the character? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is what an audience would like to see me in?” Although some people would've liked to see him as an Iron Man variant, his answer reveals that he doesn't just do movies because he feels like it, but that he's figured out what the audience in general usually wants from him, and that's, well, running and pulling insane stunts. There are some who may think that this isn't as glorified as doing, say, a character study, but there's a lot of merit in what he does.

All this shows his knack for the business side of Hollywood, that he can read his audience and what they want from him. As an entertainer, few stars have this sort of insight, and it reflects on the choice of movies he's been doing for a long time. The last movie he made that doesn't feature him running is 2017's American Made, and it isn't one of the audience's favorites (despite being very good). After that, Mission: Impossible - Fallout came out a year later with a big running sequence. 2022's Top Gun: Maverick had its issues with filming during the pandemic but has plenty of running and stunts, and, now, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 has him literally jumping off cliffs. He doesn't do all that just because he wants to, but because he knows we want him to.

What Do These Numbers Say About Us as an Audience?

Image via Paramount Pictures

It's definitely funny to think that we're tying up box office performance and audience approval to whether and how much an actor runs in a movie. By all accounts, it seems absurd, but it says a lot about how we approach movie-going nowadays. Big franchise movies have always been around, but they've become a dominant force with the advent of superhero movies in the late 2000s. This resulted in the average moviegoer needing some sort of identification with the movie in order to go see it — a brand, a character, an actor.

In Tom Cruise's case, his movies may be good, but what people are really paying to see is him. He is in no superhero movie, but the way he found to make a stand against this is by developing his own "superpower" of sorts. People are not interested in seeing his proper acting chops, as good as they are, but his superpower: running. It began with him doing his best to convey the sense of urgency his roles required, but, eventually, it grew into what we expect to see him do. Maverick, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning - Part 1 are all great movies, indeed, but a huge part of their marketing was letting people know that Cruise did something crazy while filming because that's what everyone wants and expects him to do.

As an entertainer and moviemaker, Cruise is smart enough to catch on to that. We love to see it, but it's also kind of sad because there are great movies with him in which he doesn't run, like Magnolia, Lions for Lambs, and Tropic Thunder. All of those show him doing something much more complex than piloting jets or jumping from rooftops, which is acting. It's a pity that he's not recognized, for example, for the role of chauvinist producer Les Grossman from Tropic Thunder, because that's not something we usually see him doing. For all he's done for movies in recent years, he has a lot more to offer than just running.