Top Gun: Maverick has made a big splash at the box office, making $1.023 billion. It proves that people will still go to the movie theaters if something is playing; they are willing to pay to see it instead of finding something to stream.

Top Gun may be a 30-year-old movie, but it is a movie that fans are willing to pay and see, and because of the success of Top Gun: Maverick, there may be other Tom Cruise movies that need a sequel.

'Rain Man' (1988)

Rain Man was a smash hit when it was originally released. It not only was a crowd-pleaser, but we won multiple Academy Awards, including best picture.

It has one of the most exciting and famous scenes in film history: Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) and his artistic brother Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) dress up and visit a casino. It is a scene that was spoofed in The Hangover. It may be time to revisit Charlie and his brother Raymond over 30 years later with a new film. Rain Man can be streamed on HBO MAX or Hulu with a premium subscription.

'Magnolia' (1999)

Magnolia isn't everybody's cup of tea. A sequel to Magnolia may not be a great idea. But a movie about an aging Frank TJ Mackey may be a great idea. Cruise shocked and won over audiences by playing the misogynistic character, Frank TJ Mackie. He is a charismatic jerk who teaches desperate guys how to get laid with his motivational speeches and products.

It would be interesting to revisit a character like TJ Mackey over 20 years later. Has he changed? Is he still a jerk, or did his encounter with his father in Magnolia change him? Magnolia can be streamed on Amazon Prime or Paramount+ with a premium subscription

'Risky Business' (1983)

Risky Business is the movie that launched Tom Cruise into superstardom. Tom Cruise plays rich teen Joel Goodsen who turns his parents' home into a brothel after wrecking his father's Porsche.

Tom Cruise and (Lana) Rebecca De Mornay, had great chemistry together in Risky Business. Having these two characters cross paths again almost 40 years later would be interesting. What kind of work does Joel do now? Is Lana still a prostitute, or is she doing something else? Risky Business can be streamed on HBO MAX with a subscription.

'The Color of Money' (1986)

The Color of Money is a Martin Scorsese movie that doesn't get the accolades of other films like Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, or The Departed, but it is still a great movie. Many people don't know that The Color of Money is a sequel to the classic film The Hustler.

The only bad thing about making a sequel to The Color of Money would be that Paul Newman has passed away, and it would have been interesting to see Paul Newman and Tom Cruise on screen again. But it would still be great to revisit Cruise's character Vincent Lauria. Is he still arrogant and cocky like he was when he was younger or has, he matured? Does he hustle solo, or has he now become the mentor? The Color of Money can be streamed on Amazon Prime or Paramount+ with a premium subscription.

'Cocktail' (1988)

Cocktail is a movie that Tom Cruise probably wishes was forgotten. It is a movie that has received a lot of hate and is a movie that is still made fun of today. But despite all the hostility this film has received, it made a lot of money on its original release and has some excellent mixing drink scenes.

Cocktail is a movie that would probably be a better reboot than a sequel. Maybe cast Austin Butler as Brian Flanagan (Tom Cruise) this time. A sequel could be enjoyable, though. Was Brian Flanagan's business a huge success, or was it a big flop? Did Brain and Jordan's (Elizabeth Shue) marriage work out, or are they now divorced? Cocktail can be streamed on Amazon Prime or Paramount+ with a premium subscription.

'Mission Impossible' Movies (1996 – 2024)

Image via Paramount Pictures

People will not have to wait long for a sequel to Mission Impossible. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to be released in 2023, and Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 is scheduled for release in 2024.

Mission Impossible movies are like James Bond movies; they are almost an unlimited number of movies that can be made. If the movies keep making money and everyone is interested in making them, they will keep making more movies. It feels like this franchise may be coming to an end. It isn't because the Mission Impossible movies aren't successful; they are. But what Tom Cruise is doing with the character of Ethan Hunt feels like closure. Cruisealso mentioned thatMission Impossible Eight would be the final movie in the franchise.

