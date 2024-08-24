Tom Cruise's next movie just added a ridiculous cast of award-nominated stars, as per Deadline, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects in Hollywood. Directed by the four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñàrritu, this untitled film is already making waves with an all-star lineup that includes some of the industry's most celebrated talents. Joining Cruise in this cinematic powerhouse are Oscar-nominated Anatomy of a Fall actress Sandra Hüller, Emmy winner John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons, and Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde. To top it all off, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed is in final negotiations to join the ensemble. With a cast like this, it’s clear that Iñàrritu is aiming for something truly special.

The project marks a high-profile collaboration between Cruise and Warner Bros., building on his strategic partnership with the studio. Iñàrritu, known for his visually stunning and emotionally resonant films like The Revenant and Birdman, co-wrote the screenplay with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the logline teases an intense narrative: "the most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything."

Who is Joining Tom Cruise?

Hüller, fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance in Anatomy of a Fall, is set to bring her incredible talent to this new role. Hüller has quickly become one of the most sought-after actresses, with a string of upcoming projects, including Project Hail Mary alongside Ryan Gosling.

Goodman, a veteran of both film and television, brings his formidable presence to the cast. With a career spanning decades and dozens of credits including Argo, The Big Lebowski, and 10 Cloverfield Lane, Goodman’s involvement can only be a positive.

Stuhlbarg, known for his roles in The Shape of Water and Boardwalk Empire, is a two-time Emmy nominee whose range and depth as an actor make him a perfect fit for Iñàrritu’s ambitious project. Meanwhile, Plemons, fresh off his Cannes Best Actor win for Kinds of Kindness and his critically acclaimed role in Killers of the Flower Moon, continues his meteoric rise in Hollywood.

Wilde, who has been gaining attention for her roles in Talk to Me and Boy Swallows Universe, represents the next generation of talent, and her inclusion in the cast signals that this film will be a blend of both seasoned veterans and fresh faces. Finally, the addition of Ahmed, who won an Oscar for The Long Goodbye and was nominated for Sound of Metal, further elevates the already star-studded lineup. Ahmed has proven time and again that he’s one of the most versatile and compelling actors working today.

