Really love Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise working together? Well, their sci-fi hit is streaming this November. Kosinski loves to work with actors he has directed in the past. In 2022, he directed two films starring Miles Teller! But his work with Cruise began with the 2013 sci-fi film Oblivion, based on an unpublished graphic novel by Kosinski. The post-apocalyptic film takes us into the year 2077 with Jack Harper (Cruise) as he works as a security repairman on Earth after the planet is left empty from a war with aliens.

Outside of Cruise, the rest of the cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Morgan Freeman, Andrea Riseborough, Melissa Leo, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As much as the film is a science fiction adventure, it is a love story between Cruise's Jack and Riseborough's Victoria, even if Jack doesn't seemingly return her feelings, as well as one between Jack and Julia (Kurylenko). The real exciting part about a movie like Oblivion is that it was Cruise in a new and original action movie, which had been a staple of his career for years. While we only have one Oblivion film, it is nice to see Cruise take on a different kind of sci-fi adventure in his filmography.

It does get incredibly science fiction heavy at times, especially when you get into the memory loss that Jack is suffering and the alien of it all. But it is a fun watch and if you love Cruise in an action role, there is nothing like it. If you haven't seen Oblivion yet (and you're excited to continue the Kosinski and Cruise love), you can watch the sci-fi film on streaming starting in November.

Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Are a Magic Duo

Without Oblivion, we probably wouldn't have had the two reviving on of the best film franchise of all time. Kosinski and Cruise teamed up nine years after Oblivion to make Top Gun: Maverick. It was the first of Kosinski's two 2022 films with Teller (he also directed him in Spiderhead) but it also did the impossible. It was a sequel that was far better than the original. And in a lot of ways, we have Oblivion to thank for that. The science fiction film brought their collaboration together and that's pretty amazing. So why not dive into the alien vs. human war and Jack and Julia's love story and stream Oblivion when it hits Netflix?

You can watch Oblivion on Netflix in November.