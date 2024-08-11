The Big Picture The Paris 2024 Olympics ended with a futuristic closing ceremony showcasing the rich history of the games, passing the baton to Los Angeles for the 2028 games.

During the ceremony, Tom Cruise pulled off a death-defying stunt by jumping from the roof and then leading a series of pre-recorded stunts back to the U.S.

It was a memorable 16 days of sports, but now we eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Los Angeles 2028. Merci, Paris!

The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad have officially come to an end, with Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise performing a trademark death-defying stunt at the Stade de France in Paris as part of the closing ceremony. Cruise, who had been spotted in Paris months earlier in various guises, was again spied in the City of Lights during the last few days having been a fervent supporter of Team USA.

During the event, Cruise dove off the roof of the stadium, took selfies with thousands of athletes at once, before taking the Olympic flag out on a motorbike and cutting to a pre-filmed vignette, which saw him racing through the streets of the French capital before boarding a plane. Cruise then skydived from the plane over Los Angeles, delivering the flag before watching it go as he stood atop the Hollywood sign — adorned with the Olympic rings — in one of the coolest shots you'll see, as we transitioned to a beachside concert by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers on Venice Beach.

An incredible 16 days of sport drew to a close following a spectacular closing ceremony which featured a trip to the storied past of the Olympics, as Paris officially handed the Olympic baton to Los Angeles, where the Olympic Games will be held in 2028. The ceremony, titled "Records," unfolded on a sprawling 2,800 square meter stage at the Stade de France. Organizers promised a journey through time, exploring the rich history of the Olympics from its origins in Ancient Greece to the present day, and it absolutely delivered, with a memorable narrative in which future beings discovered the Olympic rings before putting together their true purpose.

What Happened at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics was a groundbreaking and spectacular event, held on July 26. It was historic for being the first Olympic opening ceremony to take place outside of a traditional stadium, instead transforming the city of Paris into an open-air stage. The ceremony featured a six-kilometer-long Parade of Nations along the Seine River, with athletes from 206 countries parading on boats that passed by iconic Parisian landmarks such as Notre-Dame, the Louvre, and the Eiffel Tower. It not only highlighted the beauty of Paris but also made the event accessible to a much larger audience, with around 320,000 spectators lining the riverbanks to witness the spectacle live.

The artistic program of the ceremony was divided into twelve acts, each reflecting different aspects of French culture and history. Highlights included a powerful operatic scene inspired by Les Misérables, a moving performance of "La Marseillaise" from the rooftop of the Grand Palais, and a segment where portrait masterpieces from the Louvre seemed to rise out of the river. The event also embraced modern French culture, featuring performances by artists like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

As we bid adieu to Paris 2024, we can now look forward to the long road to Los Angeles 2028. Merci, Paris.

