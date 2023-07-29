The Big Picture Tom Cruise is known for his action roles but is also a talented actor, with standout performances in films like Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire.

Cruise has been focused on big budget franchise films due to concerns about the declining numbers in cinemas, but he and director Christopher McQuarrie are planning to work on a hard-edged movie next.

Currently, Cruise and McQuarrie are working on finishing the filming of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two before they can move on to their next project, which has been dubbed "The Gnarly Movie" by online commentators.

Tom Cruise might be known as Mr. Action these days, the most daring man in all of Hollywood, but it's easy to forget that he is also an outstanding actor. Appearing in films like Born on the Fourth of July, The Color of Money, A Few Good Men and Jerry Maguire, the fella is a terrific talent. Although he's halted that — he hasn't made a smaller budget film since 2017's American Made — in favour of big budget blockbusters, his collaborator Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed that plans remain afoot for Cruise to get back to what made him a star in the first place, his acting ability.

The director confessed he and Cruise had regularly been asked why Cruise was so focused on franchise fare and not trying his hand at grittier films like Collateral and Magnolia, both of which saw him garnered with critical acclaim for more standout performances. McQuarrie noted that Cruise had been concerned about the dipping numbers in cinemas and wanted to make sure they could still pull off event movies that saw the box office numbers ticking back upwards, which was certainly the case for Top Gun: Maverick. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hasn't had the same impact, but that's down to bad luck and timing.

McQuarrie had previously told Empire back in 2020, when reflecting on the release of Jack Reacher — which the director admitted could, and possibly should have been an R-rated franchise that leaned more into the grit and violence of those novels — that he and Cruise had been discussing plans for a movie built around a "very un-Tom character" that would be a hard-edged movie.

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

He confirmed, during a mammoth three hour spoiler special with Empire for Dead Reckoning Part One, that work had continued on that project and that he had now written a script alongside Erik Jendresen, his co-writer on Dead Reckoning.

“There's a movie that Cruise and I are talking about doing next or in some probable next, that Erik and I developed together – what has been referred to on the internet as ‘The Gnarly Movie’. It's that movie that they're all asking for, and that we want to do.”

A Ticking Time-Bomb

Before that, though, Cruise and McQuarrie have to finish the filming of Dead Reckoning Part Two, which McQuarrie estimates is around 40% complete — except they can't film anything or write anything at the moment, and the movie is due to be released in 11 months. Talk about Mission: Impossible.

