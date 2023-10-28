The Big Picture Tom Cruise's career took a different turn in 2011, as his attempts at branching out into non-action roles were largely unsuccessful.

Cruise's interest in a romantic Western comedy called Paper Wings suggests a different path his stardom could have taken.

Cruise's past successes in romantic and comedic roles, such as in Risky Business and Jerry Maguire, highlight his versatility and talent beyond the action genre.

Any discussions about Tom Cruise being “past his prime” are completely ridiculous, as Cruise has proven time and time again why he’s the biggest movie star on the planet. The combined critical and box office success of Top Gun: Maverick and the last few installments within the Mission: Impossible franchise have proven that Cruise is still an immediate box office draw for audiences across the globe. However, Cruise’s career was in a far different place a decade earlier, as his efforts to branch out into non-action roles had been largely unsuccessful. During this brief period of uncertainty, Cruise nearly signed up for a Western romance film that he would have co-starred in with Reese Witherspoon. Although the project never took off, it suggests a very different path that Cruise’s stardom could have taken under different circumstances.

Tom Cruise's Career in 2011 Was Very Different

Image via United Artists

In early 2011, Game of Thrones director Brian Kirk was reportedly circling a romantic Western comedy that was tentatively titled Paper Wings. The premise felt like a strange cross between Urban Cowboy and Rhinestone, as it followed a rough and tough rodeo star that fell in love with a country singer. The script had been developed by Twilight writer Marty Bohen, and was first sent to New Line Cinema in 2006. Witherspoon first got involved with the project when The Pursuit of Happyness director Gabriele Muccino was attached to helm it. Cruise was reportedly seriously interested in taking on the project. While it now seems unbelievable that Cruise would ever pop up in a Western romance, his career was in a much different state back in 2011.

It had been a rough few years for Cruise. In the aftermath of Mission: Impossible III, Cruise attempted to reestablish himself as a dramatic actor with Robert Redford’s political drama Lions and Lambs and Bryan Singer’s World War II thriller Valkyrie. Both films fell flat, indicating that Cruise didn’t quite have the capability to break into any serious award season conversations at this time. Although he scored a surprising Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Tropic Thunder alongside his co-star, Robert Downey Jr., Downey’s performance was the only one that received any recognition from the Oscars. Cruise tried to trek back into familiar territory in 2010 with James Mangold’s action comedy Knight and Day, but it became one of the rare critical and financial disasters of his career.

Unfortunately, Paper Wings remained in development hell as Cruise, Witherspoon, and Kirk all began working on other projects. Witherspoon would end up earning a well-deserved Academy award nomination for her performance in Jean-Marc Vallee’s Wild. She soon became just as popular on television as she was in film thanks to the success of The Morning Show, Big Little Lies, and Little Fires Everywhere. Kirk continued to work in television, directing episodes of Lucifer, Boardwalk Empire, and Dexter. He later made the leap to the big screen when he directed the late, great, Chadwick Boseman in one of his last movies, the 2019 crime thriller 21 Bridges.

'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' Was a Box Office Hit

Image via Paramount Pictures

Given that Cruise had failed in just about every genre, signing up for an exciting script alongside a star like Witherspoon would have been a great way for him to show off his versatility. However, no one could anticipate just how successful Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol would be when it hit theaters in December. Cruise proved why Ethan Hunt was still the definitive action hero of a generation, and managed to remain at the center of the franchise, even when it was suggested that Jeremy Renner could take over as its new lead. Within the next few years, it became more clear than ever that Ethan Hunt was the only character that Cruise could rely on.

While it appeared like Cruise might have been able to kickstart another franchise in 2012 with Jack Reacher, the film’s disastrous 2016 sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back killed any potential for the franchise. (The character would later be rebooted in the television series Reacher on Amazon Prime Video with Alan Ritchson.) Cruise’s other critical failures included his first musical (Rock of Ages), a middling science fiction adventure (Oblivion), and his attempt to take part in a cinematic universe (2017’s The Mummy). Their collective failures indicated that Cruise was best when he was working with familiar material. Perhaps this inspired him to take a nostalgia-heavy look back at one of his most iconic roles with legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise Needs To Do More Movies Like 'Jerry Maguire' and 'Risky Business'

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The failure of Paper Wings to move forward is disappointing, as Cruise is rarely given enough credit for how romantic and funny he could be. Even though he’s now almost exclusively associated with the action genre, it's easy to forget that Cruise’s breakout role was in 1983 with the coming-of-age romantic dramedy Risky Business. The sensitivity and earnestness that Cruise showed at such a young age is largely responsible for the success that he received thereafter. He would also give one of his best performances ever in 1996 with the romantic comedy Jerry Maguire. It was one of the biggest hits of Cruise’s career and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, even though the role was originally written for Tom Hanks.

Cruise also took chances on many different types of romantic films. Vanilla Sky took the rom-com formula into science fiction territory, and Cruise showed a more sensitive version of masculinity with his performances in the arthouse dramas Eyes Wide Shut and Magnolia. Unfortunately, these sorts of projects now seem few and far between for Cruise. 2017’s American Made was the last time that he appeared in a non-action film, and its dismal reviews may have inspired Cruise to narrow his focus on blockbusters even further. The Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the best franchises that is currently running (no pun intended). However, Cruise can only push his physical limits for so long before he is forced to retire from the action genre. Perhaps when Ethan Hunt’s story finally comes to an end, Cruise will circle back to work on something like Paper Wings again. Who doesn’t want to see Cruise play a cowboy?