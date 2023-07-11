Four decades after bursting onto the cinematic scene, Tom Cruise's enduring legacy is a force to be reckoned with. Dipping his toes into all manner of cinematic characters and regularly rubbing elbows with some of Hollywood's most iconic players and filmmakers, the 61-year-old powerhouse has cultivated a uniquely prolific career and shows no signs of slowing down. And while his unparalleled ability to continually outdo himself as perhaps the premier action star of his generation, his abilities as a comedic and dramatic performer simply can't be dismissed — particularly those displayed during his breakout performance in Risky Business.

While it's a safe assumption that Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One will be one of the year's most jaw-dropping experiences at the movies, it may also be easy to overlook Cruise's extensive profile of performances characterized by versatility, nuance, and experimentation. With its fortieth anniversary fast approaching, one doesn't have to look any further than the actor's work in Risky Business as a lasting example of his ability to carry a film without the spectacle of large-scale action, death-defying stunts, and effortless sprinting.

What Is 'Risky Business' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

More than a decade before he jumped on the action train as superspy Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise charmed audiences as the aptly named Joel Goodson in Paul Brickman's 1983 comedy. Straight-laced, studious, and naive to a tee, Joel is a poster child for the upstanding all-American teenager. On the cusp of high school graduation and aspiring to attend a prestigious university, he's given the keys to his parents' upper-class suburban kingdom when they leave him home alone for a few days.

Inspired by his friend's motto of "every now and then say what the f---," Joel succumbs to reckless impulses and enlists the services of Lana (Rebecca De Mornay), a call girl from Chicago. Their late-night interaction provides the catalyst for a series of more questionable decisions, with the dominoes quickly falling as Joel's academic future is compromised and he's put in the cross-hairs of a vengeful pimp (Joe Pantoliano). But thanks to his industrious and fast-thinking nature as an academic, the young Ivy League hopeful devises a series of improvisational schemes to dig himself out of a dangerously deep hole.

Satirical, hilarious, and uncommonly intelligent for what could typically be considered your average teen comedy, Risky Business opened to a rave reception in August 1983. Grossing a whopping $63 million against its $6.2 million budget, the film established 21-year-old Tom Cruise as a leading man and earned him a Golden Globe nomination. But the idea of the film succeeding at the box office, or an unknown Cruise's performance unanimously winning over critics and moviegoers, was never a foregone conclusion.

What Makes Tom Cruise's 'Risky Business' Performance So Great?

Image via Warner Bros.

Beating out the likes of Sean Penn, Gary Sinise, Kevin Bacon, and John Cusack, a 19-year-old Tom Cruise nabbed the lead in Risky Business with only three previous film credits to his name, all of which were supporting roles. His first real bit of exposure came in 1981's Taps, in which he starred alongside Penn and Timothy Hutton as a crazed marine at a military school, making his transition to the bashful, baby-faced Joel Goodson all the more unexpected and jarring. But his performance would ultimately lay the groundwork for a star on the rise, giving audiences a glimpse of the disciplined performer who would command their attention for decades to come.

From the first frame to the end credits, Cruise occupies the role with charisma and likability, even in the film's earlier sequences that see Joel present as a passive and uncertain schoolboy. As the character's relationship with Lana develops and the impending walls of consequence close in, Cruise is also given ample opportunity to showcase his comedic chops, something he's often overlooked for but more than capable of. Rather than try to upstage his co-stars or go for broke, he grounds Joel in a sincerity that generates genuine laughs as the character finds himself in increasingly fraught yet undeniably hilarious predicaments of his own making.

How Does Tom Cruise Make Joel's Storyline Believable?

Image via Warner Bros.

Though on the surface it may appear as a farcical teen romp, Risky Business is in fact an effective character-driven film exploring the youthful mindset and aspirations of the Reagan era. Shouldering the weight of the entire film and appearing in every scene, Cruise effectively holds his own as a leading man, often communicating as much with his expressive face as he does when delivering Paul Brickman's clever dialogue. He doesn't play Joel as a passive participant on a journey of self-discovery, but rather a flawed and dynamic protagonist whose transformative arc propels the narrative from beginning to end.

When we first meet Joel, he's as timid as the day is long. Obsessing over test scores, extracurricular activities, and college applications, he's singularly focused on how best to succeed as a "future enterpriser." Cruise brings a sense of wide-eyed wonderment and naïveté to the character, reminding us all of our fellow students whose brilliant achievements in the classroom often came at the expense of day-to-day common sense and a social life that thrived. Perhaps it's no surprise that upon his first taste of freedom, Joel's notion of rebellious behavior is pouring a stiff drink, taking dad's Porsche for a joyride, and adjusting the family stereo's equalizer so he can dance around the house to "Old Time Rock and Roll."

However, after befriending Lana and embarking on a series of misadventures, Joel learns more about himself and the cutthroat world of business than he ever could in a classroom. Tom Cruise is always engaging and convincing in shading Joel's transformation as the film progresses, slowly but surely stripping away the character's aw-shucks sensibilities in favor of an ever-increasing display of budding self-confidence. By the time he's putting his business-savvy skills to use in order to repair his dad's wrecked Porsche, sporting Ray Ban sunglasses and smooth-talking his peers into checking out a makeshift brothel courtesy of Lana's colleagues, Joel is a far cry from the unassuming over-achiever we were first introduced to. And while Joel has his classmates, as well as a college recruiter eating out of the palm of his hand, Cruise has us equally entranced as viewers.

How Does Joel's Arc Parallel Tom Cruise's Career Trajectory?

Image via Warner Bros.

After more than forty years of acting, Tom Cruise has certainly come a long way since playing Joel Goodman. Considering his position as one of the biggest movie stars in the world, it's tempting to draw a parallel between his career trajectory and that of his first lead character. Arriving in Hollywood fresh out of high school with ambitious goals, he put his ardent work ethic to use and forged a path to success like few before or after him.

But succeeding in front of the camera wasn't enough, and his desire to entertain global audiences ultimately extended behind the scenes as he took on more responsibility as a producer. His hands-on approach to storytelling has led to the creation of a specific brand of filmmaking, allowing for a level of autonomy driven by creative instincts and corporate know-how. We no longer go to see a film starring Tom Cruise, but essentially a Tom Cruise film through and through. Like Joel, Cruise can't simply participate in the enterprise. Through his dedication, intense focus, and creative agency, he has become the enterprise.