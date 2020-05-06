Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Will Film Aboard the International Space Station

Just a day after announcing a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to film a movie in actual outer space, international (and soon to be interplanetary) movie star Tom Cruise has negotiated a deal with NASA to film aboard the International Space Station. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the news of the organization’s partnership with Cruise on his official Twitter account, which is a sentence I never expected to write.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

As reported by Variety, the project will be a feature-length action-adventure film, but will not be an installment of Cruise’s popular Mission: Impossible series. I can only hope that Cruise is secretly teaming up with Vin Diesel to play the villain in the 10th Fast and Furious film and finally bring that franchise to outer space where it belongs. There are no further details about the movie at this time, so my baseless and borderline irresponsible speculation is currently as good as anything.

Cruise has been going through the greatest midlife crisis in history over the past decade, throwing himself into incredible stunt sequences like scaling the Burj Khalifa, clinging to the side of a cargo plane during takeoff, and performing several HALO jumps for his Mission: Impossible films. Launching himself into space for our enjoyment was the logical next step, although I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that Cruise turns 58 this year, and there’s no telling when filming on this project will actually begin. In fairness, the oldest person to go to space was John Glenn at the age of 77, but he was a veteran astronaut, and Cruise is a handsome man who can run fast. Still, I absolutely cannot wait to see what kind of movie comes out of this madness.