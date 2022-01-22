United Kingdom-based studio Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), which is in charge of co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming movie set in space, has revolutionary plans for 2024. The company will be creating a movie production studio, a streaming content studio, and a sports arena all in zero gravity.
According to Variety, the module named SEE-1 will be built to be able to host films, sports and other entertainment and artistic events. SEE-1 will be attached to the Axiom Station, which is a commercial laboratory and residential infrastructure part of the International Space Station set to separate from the main station in 2028. The new facilities will allow for the production and broadcasting of all kinds of creative content from 250 miles above the Earth's surface.
While SEE has the intention of producing its own content and other events within the module, it also plans to allow unrelated third-parties to use it for their multiple creative purposes. Artists, producers and all manner of individuals belonging to creative industries will have the opportunity to make content in a unique low-orbit microgravity environment.
The co-founders of SEE, Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky are currently planning a fundraising to organize funds for the project. In a joint statement, the couple said that this extraordinary opportunity “will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity”. They are striving to set this pioneering plan into motion which will certainly make movie and TV production reach new heights.
