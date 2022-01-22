Tom Cruise’s upcoming film may very well be the second one to be shot in space.

United Kingdom-based studio Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), which is in charge of co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming movie set in space, has revolutionary plans for 2024. The company will be creating a movie production studio, a streaming content studio, and a sports arena all in zero gravity.

According to Variety, the module named SEE-1 will be built to be able to host films, sports and other entertainment and artistic events. SEE-1 will be attached to the Axiom Station, which is a commercial laboratory and residential infrastructure part of the International Space Station set to separate from the main station in 2028. The new facilities will allow for the production and broadcasting of all kinds of creative content from 250 miles above the Earth's surface.

While SEE has the intention of producing its own content and other events within the module, it also plans to allow unrelated third-parties to use it for their multiple creative purposes. Artists, producers and all manner of individuals belonging to creative industries will have the opportunity to make content in a unique low-orbit microgravity environment.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible 7' & '8' Delayed to 2023 and 2024

The co-founders of SEE, Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky are currently planning a fundraising to organize funds for the project. In a joint statement, the couple said that this extraordinary opportunity “will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity”. They are striving to set this pioneering plan into motion which will certainly make movie and TV production reach new heights.

In regards to the Axiom Station, the CEO of Axiom Space, Michael Suﬀredini, has explained that it is “the world’s first commercial space station, [and] is designed as the foundational infrastructure enabling a diverse economy in orbit” and adding that the SEE-1 will “expand the station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers.” Axiom intends to send the cast and crew of Doug Liman’s upcoming space film starring Cruise to the International Space Station. If the film is shot there, it will become the second movie in history to have been shot in space. SEE has plans to have SEE-1 become operational in December of 2024.

New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Image Reveals Tom Cruise's Newest Trainees They've all got the need for speed.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email