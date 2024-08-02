The Big Picture Get ready for a star-studded closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics featuring Tom Cruise and a tribute to the history of the Games.

The ceremony, titled "Records," will showcase world-renowned artists and over a hundred acrobats, dancers, and circus performers.

Cruise is expected to play a key role, symbolically handing over the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Games.

The Paris Olympics will conclude in style on August 11, with Tom Cruise set to feature prominently in the closing ceremony. This move mirrors the iconic moment from the 2012 London Olympics when Danny Boyle used James Bond in the opening ceremony, blending Hollywood glamour with the grandeur of the Games. Cruise, currently filming Mission: Impossible 8 in Europe, has been a prominent figure at the Games, attending events such as women's gymnastics and swimming. He was recently honoured as a Knight of France's prestigious Legion of Honour, further cementing his connection to the host nation. Earlier this year, Cruise was seen filming a scene on a motorcycle adorned with a large flag along the Champs-Élysées, adding to the anticipation of his role in the closing ceremony. It is expected that Cruise will symbolically hand over the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Games.

Fans will also recall that this may not be the first time he has performed a daring stunt over Paris; keen viewers will recall his breathtaking skydive above the City of Lights in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. (Okay, that may have been over the Mojave Desert but come on, it still counts, surely?)

What Will the Closing Ceremony Look Like?

Image via Paramount Pictures

The ceremony, titled "Records," will unfold on a sprawling 2,800 square metre stage at the Stade de France. Organisers promise a journey through time, exploring the rich history of the Olympics from its origins in Ancient Greece to the present day. This follows a controversial opening ceremony that stirred debate with its depiction of Dionysus and drag queens, which some viewers compared to Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper."

Despite the mixed reception, the opening was celebrated for its innovative approach and is a finalist for the IBC Innovation Awards. The closing event aims to recreate the magic of Celine Dion's emotional performance at the Eiffel Tower and Lady Gaga’s dynamic cabaret act along the Seine. With a line-up featuring world-renowned artists and over a hundred acrobats, dancers, and circus performers, the indoor setting ensures that there will be no repeat of the weather issues that plagued the outdoor opening ceremony.

As the Games near their end, the organisers are poised to deliver an unforgettable finale. With Cruise bringing his action-packed presence, the ceremony promises to combine cinematic spectacle with the Olympic celebration, ensuring a memorable close to the Paris 2024 Games as the Olympic torch begins its four-year journey to Hollywood.