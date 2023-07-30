The Big Picture Tom Cruise was considered for the lead role in The Shawshank Redemption. but director Frank Darabont insisted on creative control, leading to Cruise declining the role.

The Shawshank Redemption is a critically acclaimed film that continues to gain a following due to its handling of weighty topics and being a great adaptation of Stephen King's work.

Tim Robbins' performance as Andy Dufresne is iconic, and it's hard to imagine anyone else, including Tom Cruise, doing a better job in the role.

The Shawshank Redemption is one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time. It has that movie magic in it where everything seems to have gone perfectly for it. It may not have been a box-office hit in its time of 1994, but the film continues to gain more and more of a following over the years. It's a tale of the injustices and corruption of the prison system and it handles its weighty topics with care. It's also a great adaptation of Stephen King's novella, and it's also one of his favorite adaptations of his works. One of the most interesting facts about the movie's production is that it almost had a different lead.

Tom Cruise Almost Starred in 'The Shawshank Redemption'

We have writer/director Frank Darabont to thank for the fantastic film we have today. Though it was a brief moment, and likely would never have happened anyway, the film almost had a very different leading man. Looking back, it is hard to imagine The Shawshank Redemption without Tim Robbins in the leading role, as his performance is now iconic. He has the essential quietness to his performance that Andy needs for his character to be convincing. Before Robbins was cast as the central character of Andy Dufresne, another big name was once considered for the role: Tom Cruise!

Though he was considered, Tom Cruise apparently had little interest in working with Darabont. He would only agree to join the film if Rob Reiner (who directed the similarly acclaimed and fellow King adaptation, Stand By Me, a few years before) would supervise the project, despite liking the script himself. Due to Darabont's insistence on keeping creative control, he refused, and that was that. Darabont took a risk, one that didn't really pay off till later when it finally got traction. According to Vanity Fair, he was "barely meet[ing] the rent" as a struggling writer, but he did not want to leave this movie behind to someone else as it was a dream project. The box office of the film was disappointing, but it did get recognized during awards season and gained a massive following in the years later. Now, The Shawshank Redemption is held in the same respect (and fueled the success) of Darabont's later prison epic, also based on a Stephen King story, The Green Mile.

'The Shawshank Redemption' Didn't Need Tom Cruise

Despite Cruise being a box-office draw, one that could have possibly made the film more financially successful, he is the wrong choice for the role. He is an amazing action star, famous for the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise and the phenomenon that was Top Gun: Maverick last year. He even has some fantastic drama roles too, like Lt. Daniel Kaffee in A Few Good Men. But he never feels particularly soft in any of them. Cruise has a confidence about him that would not work for this story.

Andy Dufresne is a very reserved person. He is not cocky, which a lot of Cruise's roles tend to be. His timid nature is what throws off nearly everyone in the prison, from his best friend Red (Morgan Freeman) to even the corrupt Warden Norton (Bob Gunton). Red believes that Andy has taken his own life before he believes he could have successfully escaped. Andy was patient, he played nice, and he waited years to fully enact his plan. Tim Robbins portrayed the character so perfectly it is impossible to imagine anyone else in the same role. Nearly as impossible as anyone else playing John Coffey rather than the excellent Michael Clarke Duncan in The Green Mile. They truly became the characters on the screen.

Frank Darabont's theatrical debut was not a box-office success, but it succeeded in all other respects. It's a fantastic film, perhaps even a perfect one, and it rightfully deserves all the praise it now gets. His other Stephen King films, like The Green Mile and the outlier that is the sci-fi horror film The Mist, are equally great and well-made. Darabont seemingly takes his films to a deeply personal level, it makes sense that he would want to choose the best person for the role rather than someone who would bring in the most people. Cruise certainly would have been an interesting pick for Dufresne, though he probably would have played the role differently. Maybe he could have shaped the character and made it his own. But Robbins has a presence in his physical size that's contrasted with the inwardness of his performance that is not conveyed through Cruise. If you haven't seen this film, it's well worth a watch (or many), just for Robbin's paired with Morgan Freeman. After seeing the film it's hard to imagine anyone else, even a great actor like Tom Cruise, doing a better job than Robbins.

