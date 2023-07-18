Tim Burton has one of the most identifiable aesthetics in film. Reminiscent of German Expressionism, Burton's iconic backdrops, gothic influence, and excessive use of black and white vertical stripes make his films his. When someone thinks of Burton, one of the top films that comes to mind might be Edward Scissorhands. That film marked the first of Johnny Depp's many collaborations with Burton. It's hard to think of anyone else other than Depp playing the knife-hand sweetheart, but the role almost went to someone else. Any guesses? Maybe if we told you this person has the need... the need for speed you might guess it. That's right, Tom Cruise was almost Edward Scissorhands.

Edward Scissorhands is the story of an artificially designed human named Edward. He was created by an inventor played by Vincent Price who died before he could finish Edward. The invention of a human has scissors for hands, scars all over his face from those scissors, and isn't at all socialized with other humans. Edward is taken in by a normal, suburban family where he falls in love with their daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder). There, Edward tries to learn how to assimilate into a community that makes him feel like a monster or like a commodity depending on the situation.

Why Didn't Tim Burton Want To Meet With Tom Cruise?

Image via Warner Bros.

Burton's inspiration for the film came from a drawing he did during his teenage years. That drawing referenced a boy who was estranged from suburbia because of his knives for hands. Caroline Thompson, the writer of the script, met with Burton where he showed her the image and she knew what to do with the rest of the story. The two had a vision for the movie and for who would play Edward. During the development of the 1990 classic, 20th Century Fox consistently urged Burton to meet with Cruise for the role. Burton knew that wasn't his guy and fought against their requests to meet with him. After they pleaded enough, Burton finally agreed to a meeting with Cruise. This initial meeting led Burton to stick with his gut and choose Depp for the role.

What Happened During Tim Burton and Tom Cruise's Meeting?

Image via Warner Bros.

During that meeting, Tom Cruise was chock-full of questions about the role. Thompson, in the same Dazed Digital interview, revealed that she and Burton disliked Cruise's incessant questioning about the film. Cruise asked questions that weren't entirely relevant to the role in a fantasy gothic film. Thompson stated that Cruise wanted to know how Edward would go to the bathroom. Potentially wanting to use method acting to personify Edward, Cruise was also asking questions about how he survived without eating for as long as he did, disregarding the fact that he was artificially made. Cruise's interest in the logistics of the film made him lose sight of the message that Burton wanted to convey. The delicate themes of the film surrounding being an outsider and being considered weird can't be bothered with logical questions like how to use the facilities. What made it worse is that Cruise was unwilling to be in the film unless those questions were answered for him. So, sorry Cruise, you had to get cut.

What Changes Did Tom Cruise Want Made in 'Edward Scissorhands'?

Image via Warner Bros.

Another reason that got Tom Cruise sliced from the role pertains to the ending of the film. After he read the script, Cruise wanted to change Thompson's ending. Instead of the particularly melancholic and gloomy ending, Cruise preferred something lighter and happier before the end credits. That insistence on a different ending was absolutely a deal-breaker for Burton. While Burton hadn't created his unique world of movies just yet, Cruise wanted an entirely different approach that would've strayed away from what we know as Burton-style now. Since the character of Edward is one that Burton has had in his brain since he was a teenager, it can be said that Burton felt an emotional connection to the character. Burton told Hollywood Reporter that in a lot of his characters, Edward included, he relates to them on a personal level because of his isolation and feeling different. Cruise wanting to change anything about those characters would understandably strike a hot button. Burton stated that Cruise was interesting as a possible lead in his book, Burton On Burton, but it worked out for the best that he wasn't cast for the role.

In addition to Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Jim Carrey, Michael Jackson, and Robert Downey Jr. were all interested in the part. Downey Jr. was the other who was seriously considered for the role of Edward. He had the same dark hair and pale skin that encapsulated Edward, but never made it to the stage of a meeting with Burton like Cruise had.

Johnny Depp Built His Legacy Off of 'Edward Scissorhands'

Image via 20th Century Fox

Tom Cruise's desire to change the ending before signing and finding issues with the role ultimately led to Burton casting Depp, which was Burton's first choice all along. Cruise didn't believe in Edward and the potential that was there, so he lost the gig. Thankfully for fans everywhere, Burton knew Depp was his guy all along. It did help that, at the time, Depp and Ryder were dating in real life, so creating on-screen chemistry was no problem between the two. Knowing how Cruise has made a name for himself since then, it would've been interesting to see his take on Edward, but it may not have made the movie as iconic as it is. Thompson spoke at the ReelAbilities Film Festival about how she was shocked at the impact that the character of Edward has on the differently-abled community. She stated that the support they felt from the film was beautiful. Depp was the perfect choice for the role and fans everywhere agree. Plus, who else would've been able to convey the sadness and depth of emotion from the two words, "I can't" like Depp did?

If Tom Cruise had been chosen, we might not have the eight collaborative films between Depp and Burton that we have today. Cruise wanted Burton to make him an offer he couldn't refuse, but Depp was the one who showed him the money. Edward Scissorhands is streaming on Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.