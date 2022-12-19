It was an incredible year to go to the movies in 2022. After the last few years of general audiences wondering if the theatrical model would survive thanks to the pandemic, 2022 reminded movie fans that theaters are here to stay. There were so many great box office successes this year, but none as celebrated as Top Gun: Maverick. The second film to hit the billion-dollar mark in the pandemic era (after Spider-Man: No Way Home) proved once again that nothing beats the theatrical experience. That has a lot to do with the hard work of its star Tom Cruise who reprised his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the film. Now to end the year off with a bang, Cruise thanked Top Gun fans the only way he knows how ⁠— with a breathtaking-stunt hundreds of feet in the air.

Cruise took to Top Gun’s social media pages over the weekend to post a thank you video while on the set of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Two in South Africa. While strapped to the side of a helicopter, Cruise thanked all his fans for going out to theaters and supporting the long-awaited sequel for Top Gun. However, M:I’s director Christopher McQuarrie, who also produced and co-wrote Maverick, interrupts the movie star because they need to get a shot for Dead Reckoning. So in classic Cruise fashion, he jumped off the helicopter to continue his message while he was free-falling. He ironically wished all his fans a “safe” and happy holiday before finishing off the message by proclaiming “we’ll see you at the movies”. The camera then stops following the actor as we watch him get smaller and smaller, free-falling down to the water below.

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the first movies to be affected by the pandemic. It was supposed to come out in 2020, but got delayed several times because of the dire state of the world. Like many other films, Maverick could have easily bitten the bullet and given into streaming. However, Cruise was one of the few people at the time committed to a traditional theatrical release. That paid off in a huge way. Top Gun was not only a major box office success making $1.5 billion worldwide, but it was also arguably one of the best moviegoing experiences in history. It blew the original film out of the sky with an emotionally relatable story about legacy and relevance while the practical effects work kept people in the satisfying “danger zone”. Especially in IMAX, Maverick was the must-see event of 2022. As such, it’s already being honored on many end-of-the-year “best films” lists. The National Board of Review even named Maverick the best film of the year.

This “Thank You” video is another crazy testament to how committed Cruise was and continues to be towards the theatrical experience. He could have just thanked everyone from the comfort of his own home and on the literal ground, but he’s the world’s greatest showman. There’s no better way to thank fans than to tease what’s coming next. The next M:I film is expected to be Cruise’s biggest one to date with the previous teaser trailer showing him jump off a cliff on a motorcycle before free-falling to the rocky canyon below. This video lets us know that that won’t be the only major jump going down in this epic two-part finale.

Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting Paramount+ on December 22 while Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One releases exclusively in theaters on July 14, 2023. Until then, you can watch Cruise’s death-defying "Thank You" message below.