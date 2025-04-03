CinemaCon is no stranger to standing ovations, but this one was silent — and deeply moving. During Paramount Pictures’ presentation in Las Vegas, Tom Cruise paused his appearance to honour a friend, co-star, and longtime collaborator: the late Val Kilmer. Kilmer, who passed away after complications due to pneumonia on April 1, at the age of 65, famously played Tom "Iceman" Kazansky opposite Cruise’s Maverick in Top Gun, and made an emotional return in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 — a moment that brought audiences and cast members alike to tears.

On stage to present new footage from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Cruise became visibly emotional when speaking about Kilmer’s contribution to both films and the bond they shared on and off screen, as reported by Collider's Britta DeVore.

“I can’t tell you how much I admired his work, how much I thought of him as a human being and how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back for Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise said, addressing the packed Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Thank you, Val. I wish you well on your next journey.”

The crowd — which had just moments earlier erupted in cheers for Cruise’s new projects — fell completely silent as the actor requested a moment of quiet reflection to honor Kilmer’s memory.

Who Did Val Kilmer Play in 'Top Gun'?

In Top Gun, Iceman is the call sign of Tom "Iceman" Kazinsky, played by Kilmer. He is an immensely skilled and competitive U.S. Navy fighter pilot — and the main rival to Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell during their training at the Navy's elite Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN).

Iceman earned his nickname due to his cool-headed flying style and calm demeanor under pressure, which contrasted with Maverick’s more reckless and impulsive approach. The two become close friends by the end of the film. In one of the most moving surprises of the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, a visibly unwell Kilmer reprised his role, where Iceman is revealed to have risen through the ranks to become a highly respected Admiral and a close ally to Maverick — ultimately being the one who ensures Maverick stays in the Navy and gets a chance to teach the next generation. His return in the sequel was widely praised for the emotional heft of the scene, and was considered a high point of Kilmer's career.

