Few stories from World War II remain as fascinating as the July 20th plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, and depicting the man behind it for Valkyrie would be a daunting task for just about anyone. As Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, Tom Cruise inhabited the role of a man who matched his bravery but was one who was more morally complicated than his other characters. Adapting to the role, both physically and mentally, proved a major challenge for him, but it resulted in a tragic and unique performance he has never matched, either before or since. Compelling yet overlooked, Cruise remains at his best with his screen time in Valkyrie, even if the role left him feeling disturbed.

As Stauffenberg, Tom Cruise Seemed An Unlikely Choice

When one reads about his record, it's certainly hard to dispute that Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg was a true war hero, both to the Nazis at the time and many Germans since. After being maimed while serving in North Africa, as the opening of the film depicts so accurately, his actual response was cut from the film for fear it would seem too unbelievable. In an interview, director Bryan Singer remarked, ‘‘There were things I actually left out because I knew people would think we were making them up. For example, when von Stauffenberg was injured, he refused any morphine... But imagine Tom Cruise saying, ‘No morphine!' People would think it's a contrivance.''

For Tom Cruise himself, though, such a role can feel like an odd casting choice, and it was a controversial one within Germany itself. Due to his association with Scientology, Cruise was almost denied permission to film the ending of the movie at the Bendlerblock, where the ringleaders were shot. Moreover, Cruise certainly looked the part, but he is also known for usually portraying openly heroic characters, which only partially applies here. In recent years, Stauffenberg himself and the German resistance movement he served