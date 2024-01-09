The Big Picture Actor Tom Cruise signs deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to develop and produce films, including franchises and originals.

The deal is not exclusive, allowing Cruise to work with other studios, but Warner Bros. hopes to tap into his global appeal and create sequels.

The partnership is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's efforts to rebuild the studio, following Cruise's success at the box office with Top Gun: Maverick.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a new mission for Tom Cruise. The actor has signed a new deal to develop and produce films with the studio which will be a mix of franchises and originals starring Cruise. The move comes as a “strategic partnership” between the two and comes out of Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy’s, the co-CEO’s efforts to reform the business, according to Variety.

The interesting part is the fact that the deal with Cruise isn’t exclusive or a traditional first-look pact. Since he has deals with rival studios such as Paramount and Universal the actor is free to make movies at other companies, but the expectation is that he’d be able to muscle globally appealing projects that could spawn sequels. In past years, Cruise has been dubbed as the person “who saved Hollywood” after the pandemic with his highly successful Top Gun: Maverick which brought fans back to theaters. Given the state WBD is in, it could use some of that magic.

Speaking of the collaboration DeLuca and Abdy elaborated their vision in a statement:

“Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with [Warner Bros. Discovery chief] David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’” They further shared their excitement, “Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”

Tom Cruise Has Long Standing Relationship with Warner Bros Discovery

Cruise has been long in business with the studio while starring in features like Edge of Tomorrow, Magnolia, Rock of Ages, Interview With the Vampire, Eyes Wide Shut, and more. The actor said of his return to the studio, “I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience.” Adding “I look forward to making great movies together!” Cruise has had good releases in the past years, while Maverick brought theaters back to life, his last release Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One did not do as expected. He’ll be next seen in Mission: Impossible 8 which has been delayed to 2025.

