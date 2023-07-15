In 1992, Tom Cruise dabbled in the world of Westerns with the romantic epic Far and Away. Helmed by Ron Howard, the feature got mixed reviews, though it did ensure that Cruise had expanded his filmography to include one of the most enduring genres in the world of American cinema. Since Far and Away, Cruise hasn't made any notable returns to the domain of Westerns. His focus has been on spy movies and sci-fi action features, particularly starting with his filmmaking choices in 2011.

However, there was a point in time when it looked like Cruise would be saddling up once again to headline a Western — and a remake of one of the most famous entries in the genre at that. In the early 2010s, it looked likely that Cruise would be anchoring a new take on The Magnificent Seven for MGM. Of course, such a project never came to pass, with a modern remake of this particular Western instead happening with Denzel Washington in the lead role. However, Cruise’s incarnation of this remake got awfully close to happening. For a moment in time, it looked quite conceivable that Far and Away would finally have some company among the class of Tom Cruise Westerns.

When Cruise’s ‘The Magnificent Seven’ Began to Saddle Up

In May 2012, just five months after Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol restored box office luster to Tom Cruise's career, the actor was signed on to star in a new take on The Magnificent Seven for MGM. Variety reported that Cruise had harbored a longtime passion for anchoring the project, though it would be a good while until it actually became a reality. At this stage, no director or writer was attached to the production. A lot of work would need to be done before this remake was ready for the big screen. Still, it was a big get for the remake on many fronts.

For MGM, a studio just emerging from bankruptcy and trying to get back into the world of major film productions, having a Magnificent Seven movie starring Tom Cruise on its upcoming slate was a great way to bolster public confidence in this company. Meanwhile, this potential creative partnership united MGM and Cruise once more after a bizarre stretch in the late 2000s where Cruise ran the MGM subdivision United Artists. Cruise as a studio head ended up going nowhere but the destinies of MGM and Tom Cruise were once again intertwined with this news. Both this studio and this leading man were Hollywood staples that had seen better days but were now looking to resuscitate their reputation in the 2010s.

In the summer of 2012, some further news broke about who might just be joining Cruise in the ensemble cast of this movie. Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Costner were reportedly lining up to join the project. Throwing Jason Bourne himself into the proceeding would've further enhanced the action movie legitimacy of this remake, though it's impossible to tell just how genuine this rumor is. Even with a deluge of whispers about casting, there was still no script or director attached to the production, making it clear this modern take on The Magnificent Seven was still far from an immediate concern for moviegoers.

Why Did This ‘Magnificent Seven’ Never Ride Off Into the Sunset?

In December 2013, more concrete news on who would be writing this remake emerged through the reveal that John Lee Hancock was now penning the script for The Magnificent Seven. Paired with this news, though, was the revelation that Tom Cruise was no longer attached to star in this remake. The actor and MGM had parted ways for unknown reasons. The Magnificent Seven wouldn’t wait long for a new leading man and creative team, with director Antoine Fuqua quickly taking over the project and Denzel Washington inhabiting the lead role. This remake was far from down for the count even if Tom Cruise was no longer involved in the proceedings.

As for why Cruise ended up stepping away from the project, part of it may have been his box office track record in the preceding 19 months. When he signed onto The Magnificent Seven, Cruise was fresh off all the unexpectedly lucrative loot of Ghost Protocol. A month later, he would anchor the massive box office bomb Rock of Ages while his 2012 would end with the OK but not exceptional financial performer Jack Reacher. In early 2013, Cruise would score another so-so box office performer with Oblivion. That was three projects in a row that failed to meet expectations, with one of them turning into one of the biggest flops of the man’s career. Let’s also not forget that just before Ghost Protocol Cruise attached his name to notorious money-loser Knight & Day.

One has to wonder if these box office woes made Cruise more hesitant about what projects he signed on to. After Edge of Tomorrow in 2014, Cruise would narrow his focus as an actor to exclusively reprising the roles of Ethan Hunt, Jack Reacher, and Maverick in big blockbusters (save for a brief digression to the “unforgettable” figure Nick Morton in The Mummy in 2017). In the potential interest of avoiding further bombs like Rock of Ages, Cruise was largely no longer in the business of playing new characters. With this shift in priorities, headlining a remake like The Magnificent Seven (which was also a Western, a genre that never racked up big international bucks) didn’t fit Cruise’s plans anymore.

MGM likely wasn’t sobbing too much over losing Cruise since it managed to secure the equally bankable Denzel Washington for the lead role of The Magnificent Seven instead. The biggest victim in this production never seeing the light of day was that intersection of Western movie devotees and Tom Cruise aficionados. For them, the demise of a Tom Cruise Magnificent Seven remake was tantamount to a calamity. At least they could clutch their copies of Far and Away as a way of coping with this harsh reality.