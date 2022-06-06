It’s pretty hard to believe that Tom Cruise hasn’t always been hanging from the sides of planes for our own enjoyment; he’s just one of those actors who feels as though they’ve been around forever, but for Cruise? Well, Cruise kick-started his career four decades ago.

While it’s up for debate on whether Cruise holds the trophy for the world’s greatest action hero – he has a strong case – he’s flexed his range way beyond the genre. His filmography may not be perfect, but Cruise always promises to provide entertainment, even back when he was still finding his feet.

‘Cocktail’ (1988) 7%

Off the Florida Keys, there’s a place called Kokomo… is exactly what you’ll be singing every single time you watch Cocktail because not only is it catchy, it captures the beach aesthetic perfectly when Cruise’s Brian Flanagan relocates to Jamaica.

Cruise gets to show off his bartending skills as another cocky rookie taken under the wing of connoisseur Doug (Bryan Brown). He impresses more than just the locals when he catches the eye of artist Jordan (Elisabeth Shue), but Brian comes to find that life can be less than fair, and it’s going to take a lot more than tossing some bottles to win her heart and pursue his dream.

‘Top Gun’ (1986) 57%

Top Gun is about as feel-good, dudes being dudes as you are ever going to get as far as cinema is concerned. Between the karaoke and the volleyball, it’s difficult to pinpoint which moment is our favorite. If Cruise can do anything, it’s portray the smug daredevil with an ever-growing desire to break the rules.

Top Gun is pure adrenaline excellence. The soundtrack is uplifting, you are desperately rooting for each of the characters, there’s some overzealous male bonding, and the token tragic backstory that gives the leading man an edgy aura. There’s even a fiery romance in the middle of the action that embodies its own narrative; Top Gun is one for the ages, and is always guaranteed to get you cheering and fist-pumping as it draws into its conclusion.

‘Taps’ (1981) 68%

In Cruise’s second ever film role, he plays military student Cadet Captain David Shawn who joins forces with his classmates, including Sean Penn in his debut, to prevent their school from closing.

Taps is a very intense depiction of life within military school.

It is a deep dissection of what honor among men truly means, bringing a great deal of drama to the table that builds up to a suspenseful climax and leaves a lingering afterthought playing on your mind.

‘The Outsiders’ (1983) 68%

While not Cruise’s big break, The Outsiders is perhaps most notable for its high profile soon-to-be stars such as Rob Lowe, Emilio Esteves, and Patrick Swayze. The Outsiders is the incidental creation of the Brat Pack phenomenon of the 1980s.

The film has been praised for its authentic depiction of teenagers living in poverty-stricken conditions – a rare form of cinema in Hollywood. Inspired by the book of the same name, The Outsiders is a tragic coming-of-age story which has the leading characters confined by their backgrounds and made to experience the atrocities of life from adolescence.

‘Born on the Fourth of July’ (1989) 86%

Born on the Fourth of July is an incredibly moving piece of work based on the autobiography of anti-war activist Ron Kovic – played by Cruise. It follows Kovic through his childhood into his service during the Vietnam War before detailing his venture into anti-war activism.

Cruise gives an unforgettable performance full of relentless passion. However, the film is not exactly one for all film viewers, and has been widely criticized for its dramatization of events. On the contrary, Born on the Fourth of July packs one hell of a gut punch when it comes to the depiction of the Vietnam War and the horrors these veterans faced.

‘The Color of Money’ (1986) 89%

Before leading his very own legacy sequel as the hardened veteran, Cruise was playing yet another cocky rookie with the greatest potential alongside Hollywood royalty Paul Newman.

The Color of Money sees Newman’s ‘Fast Eddie’ retiring and hanging up his cue before finding a mentee in Vince (Cruise), who he passes down the secret to hustling and shapes him into the pool shark he is destined to become. The performances from both leading actors are superb; Cruise is in with the big league here, and reflecting back on the film while looking at his career now holds an air of poignancy as he passes on the mantle in his own film franchise.

‘Rain Man’ (1988) 89%

Cruise stars alongside Dustin Hoffman as arrogant dealership-man Charlie Babbitt who has been pushed out of his late father’s will in favor of older brother Raymond (Hoffman). Rain Man is utterly heartbreaking to watch; the estranged brothers go on an emotional rollercoaster of rediscovery as Charlie is hit with a life-altering epiphany.

This is one of Cruise’s strongest performances. He becomes an embodiment of vulnerability. The deep connection between the two brothers is palpable, and you can feel their dynamic blossom as the narrative progresses. It will make you cry, it will make you laugh, and it will absolutely make you appreciate the beauty of Charlie and Raymond’s brotherhood.

‘Risky Business’ (1983) 92%

Risky Business is the movie that put Cruise on the map. Though his character Joel Goodson is famously remembered for dancing around in his underwear to Old Time Rock and Roll, his transformation from straight-laced socialite to willful mogul is what ultimately makes the film great.

Sharing the screen with Rebecca De Mornay, Cruise embarks on a coming of age drama about figuring out one’s future, and is not afraid to dive deep into darker themes. Cruise is fantastic to watch in his breakout role; he sets himself up a strong contender in the world of Hollywood, and he has the range to cover it.

