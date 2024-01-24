The Big Picture Tom Ellis joins the cast of Tell Me Lies as Oliver, a professor with an intimidating presence at Baird College.

Ellis's character will be a major influence on the students and change the dynamics in Lucy's life.

Tell Me Lies follows the complicated relationship between Lucy and Stephen, with unexpected twists and turns.

Tom Ellis has joined the cast of the second season of Tell Me Lies, according to Deadline. The Hulu series based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name will feature the actor as Oliver, a professor at Baird College who has an intimidating presence that doesn't sit right with all the students who attend his lectures. Oliver is married to Marianne (Gabriella Pession), another teacher from the same university who appeared in the first installment of the adaptation. Oliver will be featured as a series regular in the second season of the series, turning the character into a major influence on the students around him.

Ellis is known for starring as the titular character in Lucifer, a fantasy television series about a fallen angel who runs his own nightclub in Los Angeles. He eventually ends up working as a consultant for the local police department, solving cases with his unique skills. The drama ran for six seasons before coming to an end. Ellis has also starred in The Great North and Isn't It Romantic, before making his way towards the second season of Tell Me Lies. His character is set to change the dynamics seen in Lucy's (Grace Van Patten) life, as the new episodes bring more of the drama, romance and betrayal that turned the first season into a success.

Tell Me Lies follows Lucy and the complicated relationship she shares with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) over the course of eight years. The main problem with the pair's unpredictable romance is how it affects the people around them, with a group of college friends directly involved with the decisions Lucy and Stephen make. But even if the leads can't stay away from one another, tensions will rise as unexpected twists and turns make their way into their lives. The supporting cast of the Hulu adaptation includes Catherine Missal, Spencer House and Sonia Mena.

Who is Behind 'Tell Me Lies'?

The Hulu television adaptation of Tell Me Lies was created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, who previously worked on Queen America and We Are Your Friends, starring Zac Efron. The first season of the series featured Jonathan Levine, Erin Feeley, Sam Boyd, Isabel Sandoval, Ed Lilly and Robin Wright as directors, with the filmmakers working together to bring Lucy's story from the page to the screen. With Ellis' addition as Oliver for the second season of the show, life at Baird College will become more dangerous than ever before, as Lucy and Stephen continue to make things complicated for their entire group of friends.

The second season of Tell Me Lies currently doesn't have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Tell Me Lies Release Date September 7, 2022 Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer Cast Grace Van Patten , Jackson White , Catherine Missal , Spencer House Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

