The cast of Fackam Hall is starting to take shape, with principal photography for the upcoming comedy starting this week. According to Variety, Tom Felton, Damian Lewis and Ben Radcliffe have joined the cast of Jim O’Hanlon's next project. The concept of the movie will be similar to the narrative style seen in the Monty Python films, where a wide variety of sketches were threaded together by a simple storyline. The roles these actors will be portraying in Fackam Hall were also revealed. The movie will be centered around a love triangle, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with laughter.

Tom Felton is known for his work as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. But the actor is ready to remind the world that he's much more than the young sorcerer seen on the big screen decades ago. In Fackam Hall, Felton will step into the shoes of Archibald, one of the men attempting to make Rose Davenport (Thomasin McKenzie) fall in love with them. The character will need to be more defiant than his rivals in order to impress the young Davenport lady. But that might prove to be harder than originally expected.

Details about the character that will be played by Damian Lewis weren't disclosed at the moment. The star is known around the world due to his role as Bobby Axelrod in Billions, the Showtime television series about hedge fund managers attempting to gain more money. But one of the roles from Frackam Hall that has been revealed is the one portrayed by Ben Radcliffe. The Masters of the Air actor will step into the shoes of Eric Noone, the other man trying to establish a romantic relationship with Rose Davenport. A mystery murder will also be at play in Frackam Hall.

Who is Directing 'Frackam Hall'?

Fackam Hall will be directed by Jim O’Hanlon. Before signing on to work on the upcoming comedy about a murder, the filmmaker was involved with television series such as The Punisher and Helstrom. While the tone of those projects was very different from what could be expected of his latest film, O'Hanlon is ready to take on the more comedic aspects of Frackam Hall. With the film starting principal photography this week, it won't be long before audiences find out what happens between Eric Noone, Rose Davenport and Archibald.

A release date for Fackam Hall hasn't been announced yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.