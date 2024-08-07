The Big Picture Exciting casting update for They Will Kill You: Tom Felton and Patricia Arquette join the horror film with black humor elements.

Tom Felton known for Harry Potter, will play a member of the Satanic cult in this mysterious high-rise thriller.

Director Kirill Sokolov, known for Why Don't You Just Die, brings his unique humor to They Will Kill You.

They Will Kill You just received a game-changing casting update. Tom Felton and Patricia Arquette have joined the cast of the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is set to be directed by Kirill Sokolov, with principal photography set to begin next month. The film is currently being described as a horror feature laced with black humor. Zazie Beetz was previously cast as the lead of the story. Her character will accept a job as a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, but unfortunately for her, the community is entrenched in a Satanic cult.

Tom Felton made a name for himself by portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. The antagonist always wanted to prove that he was better than the hero played by Daniel Radcliffe in the popular book adaptation. After starring in the blockbuster franchise, Felton has been seen in titles such as The Flash television series and Some Other Woman. When it comes to the mysterious premise of They Will Kill You, Felton will step into the shoes of one of the cult members.

They Will Kill You will also feature Patricia Arquette as one of the lead roles from the story, with the performer playing the leader of the mysterious cult. Before being a part of the upcoming project, Arquette was seen as Claudia in Gonzo Girl, her directorial debut. The movie follows an aspiring writer portrayed by Camila Morrone who wants to help her idol reach another prime in his career. Arquette also recently played Peggy Newman in High Desert, with the protagonist of the comedy wanting to start a new life after suffering a major loss. Arquette will also soon be seen in the second season of Severance.

'They Will Kill You' Hails From the Director of 'Why Don't You Just Die!'

They Will Kill You will be directed by Sokolov. The filmmaker previously worked on Why Don't You Just Die, a violent comedy that followed a group of people teamed up to seek revenge. The movie was met with positive reviews and holds a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sokolov also directed another Russian production titled No Looking Back, a story about a woman who wants to change her life after being released from prison. They Will Kill You will allow the director to show his unique sense of humor to audiences from all over the world.

A release date hasn't been set for The Will Kill You. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.