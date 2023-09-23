The Big Picture Former lawyer Tom Girardi's life has taken a dramatic turn as he faces federal charges for money laundering, bankruptcy, and a divorce, all while dealing with a late-stage Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Girardi is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from clients, including the families of victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash and former client Joe Ruigomez, to fund his family's extravagant lifestyle.

Recent hearings on Girardi's competency for trial have been messy, with him allegedly insulting the prosecutor. There is debate over whether his Alzheimer's diagnosis is genuine, adding to the intrigue of this embezzlement trial.

The year just keeps getting more and more complicated for the former lawyer Tom Girardi. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know Girardi through his wife, Erika Girardi. The couple was popular among reality TV lovers for showing off their lavish lifestyle on screen. From private jets to their monthly budget and their entire multimillionaire empire, the Girardi couple held back nothing from the public eye. They always claimed that everything they had was the result of years of effort. In an interview with People Magazine Erika said, “Tom did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth. We both came up the hard way. And we appreciate growth.”

This was, however, before Tom faced eight counts of federal court charges for money laundering, which then turned into a criminal court of contempt. He was sued by his law firm partners and eventually his 55-year-old law firm ‘Girardi Keese’ faced bankruptcy too. In the midst of it all, Erika filed for a divorce. Then in 2021, he was diagnosed with late-stage Alzheimer's disease. Health, family, money; It’s like Tom lost everything he had overnight. It certainly has been a wild ride for this lawyer. Here are some of the details of the bizarre events of his embezzlement trial.

Current Charges Against Tom Girardi

Right after the couple’s divorce, Girardi found himself in a class action lawsuit. Tom took a case from the bereaving families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash against the corporate giant Boeing. However, later several families sued him and Erika for embezzling 2 Million Dollars from their settlement funds. He was accused of using funds that belonged to his clients to sponsor his family’s extreme luxury lifestyle. Bad luck piled on as Girardi is also sued by his former client, Joe Ruigomez, for the same reason. In 2021, Girardi became part of a whole documentary titled The Housewife and the Hustler’that revealed how he embezzled money from Joe after helping him with a case against PG&E. By 2022, over 200 disciplinary matters surfaced against him across his 40 years of practice. The back-to-back suing made Girardi go broke, with him now $500 million in debt. His firm’s creditors were forced to file for bankruptcy.

In a bizarre turn of events, the aged lawyer was diagnosed with late-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Now, his younger brother, Robert Girardi is his conservator.

Girardi's Latest Competency Hearing Was Messy

Tom’s lawyers claimed that due to his health, he wasn’t fit to stand trial. So, for the past few months, the court has been having hearings regarding Tom's competency. In the most recent one, he let out a vulgar insult at the leading prosecutor of the case. During the trial, the prosecutor exclaimed to the judge, saying, “Your honor, I want the record to make clear that the defendant said ‘f— you’ to me.” This happened during the cross-examination of Tom's forensic neuropsychologist, who was being questioned over Girardi's competence for the trial. According to statements from his close circle, there is a high chance that he isn’t faking his illness. So far, this trial has been the most interesting embezzlement trial of the decade. The next court decision will tell us where all this will lead.