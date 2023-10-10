The Big Picture A.I. technology is being used by Hollywood studios to recreate iconic actors and artists, erasing their humanity and exploiting their likeness for profit.

At the very start of October 2023, Tom Hanks took to social media to clarify something to his many followers. A video stemming from a dental company was floating around that utilized the likeness of Hanks without his permission. Where did this vision of Hanks emerge from? A.I. of course! Hanks wanted to reassure people that this was not him and he didn’t consent to having his likeness used to promote some dental operation. It was a bizarre scenario, an outcome one could previously only imagine being used in some sci-fi anthology show about a dystopian future. Well, here we are in the modern world and that future has come to our doorstep. Yesterday’s ludicrous predicament is today’s very real Tom Hanks Instagram post. It's a development that comes hand in hand with a recent post from Zelda Williams (also on Instagram) where she lambasts the rampant use of A.I. by Hollywood studios and specifically the way these corporations want to use A.I. to recreate the vocal tics of her father, Robin Williams. The iconic actor had so many famous characters and distinctive voices under his belt, it’s no wonder (though no less forgivable) studios are salivating at the mouth at the idea of reviving Robin Williams. The normalization of A.I. in society and the gusto with which studios have embraced this technology is a cautionary tale to us all…we need to be very careful and concerned about how A.I. is used.

We All Know A.I. Won’t Be Used Right by Studios

Hollywood studios have always loved the fame of actors and the talents of artists but just hated the way they always have human needs to be taken care of. The 1941 strike from Disney animators, for instance, came about in part because of Walt Disney withholding bonuses (from Snow White's massive box office haul) from animators. Walt loved the idea of animators bringing to life characters that could be easily marketable, he just didn’t like the idea of giving them livable or fair wages. Time and time again, Hollywood has shown a willingness to ignore or erase the humanity of the artists that make movies/TV shows/music or anything else actual art. This historical trend has only exacerbated in recent years, as studios have grown in love with the idea of modern digital technology bringing acclaimed actors back from the dead.

Under the guise of providing “fan-service” or “homages” to the past, major corporations like Sony, Disney, WarnerDiscovery, and others can now recreate iconic faces of the past who can’t protest to how they’re depicted on-screen. Marlon Brando, Humphery Bogart, Sidney Poiter, they’re no longer people, just CG puppets studios can move around to do anything they want. This trend was exemplified by comments from Jet Li, who noted that he turned down a chance to be in The Matrix Reloaded because the production would've taken a digital copy of all of his fight moves. Those maneuvers would've then belonged to the studio behind Reloaded, a concept that terrified Li since his physicality could now be placed on any CG performer in the future without his consent. Li’s worries were voiced back in the early 2000s…the mind reels to imagine how the popularity of A.I. has exacerbated all these problems in the years since!

In recent years, studios have become obsessed with CG versions of deceased actors, like Christopher Reeve or Harold Ramis, showing up for big cameos meant to elicit cheers from the audience. Instead, they just come off as creepy hollow echoes of the past. These are digital recreations of bygone figures who’ve been drained of all the vivid life that made them so iconic in the first place. This kind of phenomenon is equally apparent in various A.I. trends on the internet, like the Wes Anderson A.I. videos that deliver such a misguided and inaccurate vision of what that director’s films actually look like. The technology Hollywood has now become obsessed with echoes the problems in those CG cameos from deceased actors: they’re surface-level recreations of recognizable iconography devoid of any actual substance or humanity.

Thanks to A.I. Technology, Actors Could Lose Control of Their Images

Here’s the thing about A.I. though; the exploitation of it by Hollywood studios and other media companies won’t just affect major movie stars like Tom Hanks or big directors like Wes Anderson. It’s something that impacts all actors no matter their size in the industry. Performer Alexandria Rubalcaba revealed to NPR that her time as an extra on WandaVision included a moment where she and other background performers were taken to an isolated trailer and then scanned for the creation of a digital double. Rubalcaba was not properly compensated for this digital duplicate and was at a loss to figure out where and how this creation would be used. It didn't matter whether or not she wanted her digital doppelganger to show up on future Disney/Marvel Studios programs. This virtual version of the actor now exists forever in some archive of this massive studio.

The normalization of humanity being removed from the artistic equation is at the heart of A.I. being so popular with major corporations, and it’s something that impacts everyone in this business. If Tom Hanks can get his likeness co-opted for a dentist company, who knows what else A.I. will be used for in the years to come? Hollywood’s long history of trying to steal away the rights of artists and actors sets a dangerous precedent that the biggest corporations will not stand in the way of A.I.’s darkest consequences. The system is not broken when an A.I. version of Robin Williams appears somewhere without the consent of that deceased actor’s estate. It’s living up to the legacy of artists like Walt Disney or someone like MGM head Louis B. Mayer, who allegedly groped and harassed Judy Garland while depriving her of her autonomy. A.I. just makes the default tendencies of Hollywood studios, corporations, and wealthy executives more apparent than ever.

What can we do as the general public in response to this? Stand with unions for one thing. The currently ongoing Screen Actor’s Guild Strike is staunchly in opposition to A.I. being used as a replacement for flesh-and-blood performers (among many other horrifying norms in the film industry towards actors). We can also not engage in A.I. trends on social media, like that cursed A.I. yearbook photo phenomenon or when that creepy TikTok of Leonardo DiCaprio's deepfake was circulating. Do not treat A.I. as a cutesy toy, it’s something being used by corporations and conglomerates to further dehumanizing practices ingrained into the very fabric of our capitalistic society. Oh, and let’s appreciate art made by human beings, not A.I. or digital recreations of the past meant to stroke your serotonin by way of referencing familiar movie lines or moments. Humanity underscores our greatest pieces of art. There’s no way A.I. can ever capture that. It certainly can’t hope to capture an accurate version of Tom Hanks, at least, for a shady dental company ad…