Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.

The film is based on the New York Times best-selling novel “A Man Called Ove” by Swedish author Fredrik Backman. The film will follow Hanks as the titular man called Otto, a grumpy old man who finds pleasure in judging and being mean to his neighbors. However, Otto’s tough exterior begins to break away as an unlikely friendship is stricken up with the “very pregnant” Marisol, a new neighbor who moves next door with her young family.

Hanks is joined in the film by Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Cameron Britton, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Treviño is a Mexican stage and screen actress who has appeared in a number of Mexican films and most recently starred in the Spanish-language Netflix series Once Upon a Time... But Not Anymore. Keller has starred in several critically acclaimed series like Fargo and Legion and recently co-starred in the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice. Britton had his breakout role-playing American serial killer Edmund Kemper in David Fincher’s Mindhunter. He has also appeared in hit series like Barry, The Umbrella Academy, and Shrill. Garcia-Rulfo recently starred in the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer and has appeared in hit films like Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Murder on the Orient Express, and The Magnificent Seven.

A Man Called Otto is directed by Marc Forster with David Magee adapting Backman’s novel for the screen. Forster is a BAFTA-nominated director known for films like Monster’s Ball, Finding Neverland, and The Kite Runner. Magee is a two-time Academy Award-nominated writer who was nominated for Life of Pi and Finding Neverland. He has also written other films like Mary Poppins Returns, the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil, and the upcoming Disney live-action remake The Little Mermaid. A Man Called Otto is produced by Hanks with Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman, and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro. Additionally, Forster, Renée Wolfe, and David Magee serve as executive producers.

A Man Called Otto will get a limited release in New York and Los Angeles on December 25 which will be followed by a wide release on January 13, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the upcoming film. In the meantime, check out Hanks’ discussing his acting process for Elvis with Collider below: