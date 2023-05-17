Hollywood legend Tom Hanks is unfortunately preparing for a future where AI-generated performances could replace actors. During an interview with The Adam Buxton Podcast, Hanks discussed how AI creates new opportunities for actors, while also underlining Hollywood's need to reinvent the intellectual property rules before broadly using the technology.

Hanks is without question one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, with four decades of brilliant performances that go from heartfelt comedies to deeply dramatic character studies. From fantastic rom-coms such as Splash to biopics like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hanks is a rare actor who doesn’t limit his craft to specific genres, giving him a unique insight into what makes a performance memorable. Surprisingly, while many fear AI might replace actors in the future, Hanks sees the new technology as a way to defeat time and preserve people’s legacy. As Hank puts it, "What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, [is] I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come."

While AI-generated performances are still not refined enough to replace flesh-and-bone actors, it’s just a matter of time before computers create images so close to the real thing we won’t be able to tell the difference. As Hanks sees it:

"Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology … I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on. Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality....Without a doubt people will be able to tell, but the question is, will they care?"

Of course, using AI to replace actors creates all sorts of legal trouble. That’s why Hanks reveals big Hollywood stars are already fighting behind the scene to ensure they’ll keep the rights over their work. Hanks says, "We saw this coming," before adding, "I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property." These valid concerns extend to every level of the Hollywood industry. So, while it seems there’s no stopping AI from becoming a filmmaking tool, the least Hollywood can do is protect the real people that work in the industry.

Where Will Tom Hanks Be Seen Next?

Hanks will be seen next in Wes Anderson’s star-studded Asteroid City. Hanks is also working with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis and writer Eric Roth on an adaptation of Richard McGuire’s Here, a story told from the perspective of a single room. Asteroid City hits theaters on June 16. There is currently no release date set for Here.