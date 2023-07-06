Every so often, the ceaseless internet rumor mill about superhero movies will inevitably turn its attention back to Tom Hanks. A landmark figure in the world of movie stars, Hanks has never shown up in this subgenre of cinema. Thus, devotees to features about caped crusaders have racked their brains to figure out what the best place for Hanks to make his inaugural appearance in superhero media would be. Every time there’s a major new superhero movie in development, it’s inevitable that the name of Tom Hanks will creep up as a potential pie-in-the-sky contender.

As of this point, Hanks has never shown up in a superhero film, despite all the speculation of how he could fit into the latest DC or Marvel blockbuster. Hanks has opted to use his time and resources as a major movie star to instead headline motion pictures that could be best classified as “dad movies.” It’s been incredibly heartening to see Tom Hanks become America's dad and use his clout to get original mid-budget dramas made, especially since a good chunk of them (namely News of the World, Finch, and modern classic Bridge of Spies) have been quite good. However, there was a moment earlier in this man’s filmography where Hanks almost played a superhero, and one of the most famous superheroes of all time at that.

‘Batman Forever’ Almost Starred Tom Hanks

After Michael Keaton departed the role of Batman in the wake of Batman Returns, one of the most hotly contested roles in Hollywood opened up. Every young actor at the time was in contention for the part as Warner Bros. sought out somebody who could live up to the mythic reputation Keaton’s Batman had cultivated. Inevitably, Hanks came up as somebody who could make for a fine fit in the Batman costume. By the early 1990s, Hanks had solidified his place as a noteworthy actor who could function as a box office draw while 1993's Philadelphia made his dramatic chops clear as a bell. In 1994, the year the rampant casting brouhaha over Batman Forever began, Hanks would hit a career-high with the gargantuan box office and critical success of Forrest Gump.

Inevitably, this meant producers were now keen on Hanks putting on the costume and tackling Batman. It’s unclear just how close Hanks got to this role or how much favor he had with the producers of this project. There were a slew of other folks in contention for the part, with Ethan Hawke being somebody that the studio was especially keen on. Still, Tom Hanks was in the mix as a potential successor to Michael Keaton, though he never got the role, of course. Val Kilmer would score the part instead, though he’d only take on the role for one movie before getting recast with George Clooney in Batman & Robin.

Being free from the commitments of the franchise (not to mention avoiding the tangle with the divisive reputation of Batman Forever) left Hanks enough time to engage in some of his most beloved movies in the rest of the 1990s. Not only did Hanks voice the lead role of Woody in the first two Toy Story installments, but he also headlined movies like Saving Private Ryan, You've Got Mail, and The Green Mile. In the wake of Keaton leaving the franchise, Batman Forever certainly needed an actor as beloved as Tom Hanks to get it back on track. However, the 1990s exploits of Tom Hanks make it clear that this actor most certainly did not need the Batman franchise to further cement his beloved status with moviegoers.

Why Hasn’t Tom Hanks Done a Superhero Movie?

Superhero films dominate the modern cinematic discourse, but they are far from the only modern movies in existence. On the contrary, taking things on a global scale, superhero features comprised a very tiny sliver of all the movies made on an annual basis. This presence makes it incredibly understandable that Hanks has never shown up in a superhero film, especially since he’s an actor who established his movie star reputation in an era long before the age of modern superhero cinema. Hanks grew up in an age where “movie star cinema” included titles akin to Captain Phillips and Sully, not Avengers: Age of Ultron, so it’s no surprise he’d opt to take on projects closer to the classical definition of movie star cinema.

Meanwhile, some very practical reasons have also emerged for why Hanks has never shown up in one of these kinds of movies. In September 2022, Hanks revealed that Marvel Studios had never reached out to him about appearing in their projects. While talking about this, Hanks demonstrated impressive nuance by talking about how he appreciated elements of the Marvel films he’d seen. However, he's also worried that, much like the quality of many of the Westerns made in the genre’s heyday of the 1950s, he’d end up in a crummy creatively unfulfilling superhero movie. He ultimately sounded like he could be open to the concept of appearing in one of these films, but his focus was more on making sure all kinds of motion pictures had access to movie theater screens.

The idea of Hanks showing up in a superhero movie has been so rampant in the pop culture discourse that this actor has had to discuss this subgenre incredibly often in press interviews in the last decade. Back in 2013, while promoting Captain Phillips, Hanks established how nobody ever asked him to appear in these movies and that he especially liked the idea of portraying The Flash. Arguably most revealing of all is a November 2019 interview where Hanks mentions that he doesn’t like to play villains who are mindlessly destructive because he can't understand that kind of behavior. He instead is more drawn to ordinary souls with tangible motivations rooted in everyday existence. This motivation for how he picks roles certainly would disqualify Hanks from modern superhero fare like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that emphasize CGI and sequel set-up above everything else.

These factors, as well as Hanks clearly wanting the freedom to move around to a multitude of different types of projects (rather than being tied to one cinematic universe for years and years), have made it apparent why Tom Hanks has not shown up in any major superhero films to date. The trajectory of his career in the 1990s even makes it apparent why the idea of him taking on the role of Batman in Batman Forever was almost certainly a no-go from the start. It would've been fitting for Hanks to mark his debut in the domain of superhero cinema by portraying one of the most beloved figures in both the DC Comics pantheon and in superhero media in general. However, that casting failing to materialize established a precedent for the coming decades in terms of Hanks being on the outside looking in when it came to the world of superhero movies.