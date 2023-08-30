Over his long and illustrious career as an actor, Tom Hanks has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood's nicest people. This was enforced by his choice of roles in projects such as rom-com Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail, and Forrest Gump, and The Polar Express. Recently, he shook things up by starring in A Man Called Otto as an extremely grumpy man. But there was a time not so long ago when Hanks' career was largely made up of redemption stories for grouchy characters not unlike Otto, out of which his ultimate nice-guy persona was forged. During the height of this period, Tom Hanks was even offered and turned down one of cinema's most iconic examples of grouchy characters: Phil Connors in 1993's Groundhog Day.

Why Did Tom Hanks Turn Down 'Groundhog Day'?

Image via DreamWorks

Groundhog Day went on to star Bill Murray as pessimistic weatherman Phil Connors and was directed by Murray's fellow Ghostbuster Harold Ramis. It follows Connors as he begrudgingly visits Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to report on its annual Groundhog Day celebration, only to wake up every day forced to relive Groundhog Day over and over again until he learns to become a better man. The movie also stars Andie MacDowell as Connors' love interest Rita, whose love must truly be earned by Connors to fully prove his redemption. This veers the movie somewhat into the rom-com genre, meaning it wouldn't have been an enormous deviation from Tom Hanks' career at the time, had he accepted the role.

Although modern audiences are used to a more honorable brand of Hanks character by now, the actor was known for playing more agitated performances at the time, in films such as Turner & Hooch, A League of Their Own, and the then-upcoming Toy Story. By the end of each movie, his characters reveal themselves to have hearts of gold beneath all the agitation, and so, to avoid his own baggage as an actor from ruining the mystery of Groundhog Day's redemption story, Hanks didn't want to accept the role of Connors.

During a 2009 Q&A, Ramis revealed that his original casting choice for Connors was in fact Tom Hanks, but that Hanks later told him, “Audiences would have been sitting there waiting for me to become nice, because I always play nice. But Bill [Murray]’s such a miserable S.O.B. on- and offscreen, you didn’t know what was going to happen.” In short, although Hanks had proven himself capable of playing characters like Connors in the past, his developing persona as Hollywood's nice guy prevented him from accepting the role in Groundhog Day in good conscience. That's not to say that Hanks is happy about his nice-guy persona however, having attempted to set the record straight by saying, “I don't like people taking advantage of my good nature."

Bill Murray Hated Working on 'Groundhog Day'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Famously, Bill Murray hated working on Groundhog Day despite its commercial and critical success. Despite collaborating with his friend Harold Ramis (again), working on this movie drove such a wedge between the two that they didn't speak to each other for twenty years. Murray was in the thick of his divorce from Margaret Kelley at the time, with whom he had two children. According to Uproxx, Murray's personal life directly led to a tense atmosphere on set, in which his demeanor was increasingly erratic. "He would show up late to work, throw tantrums, and generally disagree with many of Ramis’ choices." Maybe that's why his performance as the "miserable S.O.B." was so convincing!

Even after the film's completion, Murray was not a fan of the project, but as Reader's Digest poetically summarized, "It stands to reason that the movie could be a reminder of a difficult period in his life, which is pretty ironic considering his character Phil has to endure experiencing the same horrible day over and over again on Groundhog Day." Ramis later reflected on Murray's party-animal persona, stating "He just didn’t want to do it anymore, and started exploring this more adult, serious side of himself." Even with the full context of Tom Hanks' various career stages and character types, some might find it surprising that Ramis found Hanks and Bill Murray so interchangeable. Murray has by now made the character of Phil Connors so iconic in his own right that it would be difficult to imagine anyone else in the role. The same can be said for many Tom Hanks projects as well. Could you imagine anyone else as Forrest Gump or spending time with Wilson in Cast Away?

Murray, instead, became a frequent collaborator for a new generation of auteurs including Sofia Coppola and Wes Anderson, a move Ramis applauded. "The most self-revealing thing I ever saw was never in the press or publicity, it was in Lost in Translation or Rushmore." More recently, the link between the two actors came to light again in the run-up to Wes Anderson's 2023 film Asteroid City. As Wes Anderson's most reliable collaborator, Bill Murray was forced to opt out of his role in Asteroid City after a Covid-19 diagnosis. This marked the first Anderson movie in which Murray does not appear, since they first collaborated on 1998's Rushmore. Wes Anderson is known for his roster of frequent collaborators (Edward Norton, Anjelica Houston, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe) but one new actor to enter Anderson's roster in Asteroid City however was Tom Hanks. Although Hanks' role was always his own, and the Murray role ended up going to Steve Carell, it marks a notable moment in Tom Hanks and Bill Murray's intertwining careers.