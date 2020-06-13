Tom Hanks’ Sci-Fi Drama ‘Bios’ Release Date Delayed to 2021
Universal Pictures has delayed the release date for the upcoming sci-fi drama Bios. Directed by Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik (“Hardhome”), Bios stars Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich, and Samira Wiley in a post-apocalyptic tale about a man, his dog, and a robot who become an unlikely family unit.
A Friday press release from Universal indicates the studio has pushed back the release date for the Amblin Entertainment pic from October 2, 2020 to April 16, 2021. The release date push for Bios was the only one announced by Universal this week, but one of many announced on Friday, including a slew of Warner Bros. announcements. In an interesting twist, among the many Warner Bros. release date changes was confirmation the studio was moving one of its biggest features, Wonder Woman 1984, into the October 2 slot previously held by Bios.
We also got some more intel on the plot of Bios, which sounds like a mix of the “last man on Earth” and “a man and his dog” movie tropes we frequently see. In Bios, Hanks plays Finch, “a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.” Finch and his dog, Goodyear, have been surviving in an underground bunker since this cataclysmic event. After years spent underground, Finch, now terminally ill, creates a robot who (Landry Jones) to watch over Goodyear the dog for the time when Finch no longer can (welp, I’m already weeping uncontrollably). The rundown from Universal culminates with,
“As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive and to teach him to become human enough to take care of Goodyear. And Goodyear himself must learn to accept and trust his new master.”
Bios will be the second feature film directed by Sapochnik and written by first-time screenwriter Craig Luck. It is produced by Kevin Misher (Public Enemies), Jack Rapke (Cast Away), Jacqueline Levine (Allied), and Ivor Powell. The executive producers are Sapochnik, Luck, Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, Andy Berman, and Adam Merims.
Bios will arrive in theaters on April 16, 2021. Get even more updates on all of the new Warner Bros. release date changes here.
