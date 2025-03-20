These days, it doesn't take decades and a new generation of viewers to reclaim a film once regarded as a failure as a secret masterpiece. Where films like Heaven's Gate, Blade Runner, Ishtar, and Eyes Wide Shut had to wait years to be properly recognized as something more than box office or creative flops, the most derided contemporary films, like Joker: Folie à Deux, can receive a revisionist treatment months after their theatrical release. Even in a period where sticking up for movies most people dismiss is en vogue, there is no hope for Bonfire of the Vanities. The misbegotten adaptation of Tom Wolfe's acclaimed novel starring Tom Hanks, Melanie Griffith, and Bruce Willis is still used as shorthand for a cinematic folly, with Hanks himself admitting that Brian De Palma's film is "one of the crappiest movies ever made." Well, he's not wrong.

'The Bonfire of the Vanities' Was a Botched Adaptation of an Acclaimed Novel

At the height of Ronald Reagan's America, author Tom Wolfe deconstructed yuppie culture and Wall Street in The Bonfire of the Vanities, a pitch-black portrait of the ambition, racism, social class, politics, and greed buried beneath the wealth and luxury of New York City. Any writer is always worried that a film adaptation will sanitize its ideas or misinterpret the intention of the book, especially with a text so critical and urgent as Bonfire. The 1990 adaptation of Wolfe's novel symbolizes Hollywood's inherent tendency to water down a highly revered book into quick and cheap entertainment.

Being such an acclaimed book, the studio, Warner Bros., thought it was necessary to insert major star power into the film, which cast Hanks as Sherman McCoy, the Wall Street bond trader caught in a web of a scandalous trial and media circuit. When his mistress, Maria Ruskin (Griffith), runs over a Black teenager in a road accident, firebrand tabloid journalist Peter Fallow (Willis) enflames the public by reporting on this story. Long before Hanks unveiled his darker, grizzled side in films like Saving Private Ryan, Road to Perdition, and Catch Me If You Can, he was woefully miscast as Sherman. The studio was clearly afraid to center the story around such a morally inscrutable character, so they pivoted hard into the opposite spectrum by casting the man who would soon become America's Dad. The film, which stars Morgan Freeman as the judge who sympathizes with Sherman, innately sanitizes its messages by allowing these illustrious stars to be charming without any care about how they relate to the subtext.

Tom Hanks Claimed 'Bonfire of the Vanities' Is "One of the Crappiest Movies Ever Made"