After a glorious run of iconic performances and blockbuster hits in the 1990s, Tom Hanks carried along like the consistent and lovable movie star that he has been since his first screen appearance. Hanks became such a reliable force in movies that we all started to take him for granted. He may not be the familiar face of blockbusters like he used to be with Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan, but Hanks has arguably progressed as a dramatic performer as he's aged into his 60s. It was during the 2010s when Hanks cemented himself as "America's Dad." Starring in countless "dad" movies based around true stories in the last decade, this phase of Hanks' career peaked with the release of Captain Phillips, which features one of his most alluring performances, but not everyone, including the Academy Awards, seems to recognize that fact.

Tom Hanks Carved Out a Niche Playing Real-Life Figures in Recent Years