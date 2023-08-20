The Big Picture Tom Hanks' first produced movie, Cast Away, surpasses all his other efforts and is considered his most iconic and successful project.

Hanks dedicated himself to the role of Chuck Noland, losing 55 pounds and enduring a dangerous infection during production.

Cast Away introduced the iconic character of Wilson the volleyball, which became an unlikely but beloved companion for Chuck and a symbol of comfort for the audience.

It is in the nature of actors who have experienced success to try their hand at producing or directing movies. Tom Hanks, one of today's most iconic actors, has produced countless bangers. From his humble beginnings producing the HBO Docudrama From the Earth to the Moon to contemporary acclaimed works such as Charlie Wilson's War and A Man Called Otto, nearly everything Hanks touches seems to turn into gold. However, the first time is always the sweetest, and the first movie Tom Hanks produced, Cast Away, blows every other effort out of the water.

What Is 'Cast Away' About?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Inspired by an article Hanks read about FedEx airplanes flying across the Pacific non-stop, Cast Away tells the story of Chuck Noland, a FedEx systems analyst who resolves issues around the world. At a Christmas dinner with his girlfriend, Kelly Frears (Helen Hunt), Chuck receives a message ordering him to fix an issue in Malaysia. Before entering the plane, the two exchange gifts. Chuck gives him a small box that should be opened on New Year's Eve upon his return, and Kelly gives him a locket containing her photograph. The seemingly calm flight suddenly encounters a major case of turbulence due to a storm and crashes into the Pacific Ocean. All the other passengers are dead, and Chuck is the only survivor. He ends up on a deserted island, where he learns to survive on his own after a botched attempt to send signals to a nearby ship.

Chuck refuses to open a FedEx package with gold wings on them, as it seemingly inspires him to hope for the best. He makes fire, learns to drink Coconut water, and eventually pulls his own tooth via a rock and an ice skate. To keep his sanity, Chuck becomes friends with a volleyball whom he named Wilson, even drawing a face on it with his own blood. When a section of a portable toilet ends up on the island, Chuck suddenly realizes that this may be a tool to sail him to safety. He builds a raft and uses the plastic from the porta-potty to make a sail, and drifts away from the island. A storm comes, and he sadly loses Wilson. He is eventually discovered by a cargo ship and comes back home where everything has changed. Kelly is now married to their dentist, and his whole life is in shambles. When the two come to terms with the unfortunate end of their relationship, Chuck drives to Texas to deliver the gold-winged package. He comes to a crossroads in his life and smiles as he realizes that there is more to come.

Tom Hanks Put Everything He Had Into His 'Cast Away' Role

Image via 20th Century Fox

Tom Hanks, already a two-time Academy Award-winning actor by this time, put every single bit of dedication to his role as Chuck Noland. Director Robert Zemeckis jokingly offered the idea of doing the first half of the movie first, and the second half next with a year in-between as a break. During this break, Hanks endured a strict diet depriving him of calories. To realistically portray a man who has been deserted on an island, Hanks lost 55 pounds. While this is fairly normal for actors who are so committed to their roles, there is an inherent danger to this method. His fluctuating weight over the years gave him type-2 diabetes, an unpleasant condition that is not worth any acclaim for acting.

Aside from this, Hanks almost died during production. A cut on his leg eventually got infected, sending him to the hospital for three days. Production was halted for three weeks. The infection got so bad that it was almost poisoning his own blood, and it was a good thing that the doctors were able to nurse him back to health. Despite the intense preparations resulting in a phenomenal acting performance, the Academy Award was not for his taking that year. Russell Crowe might have won the best actor plum at the Oscars for Gladiator, but Tom Hanks won everyone's hearts for being the man who lived to tell the tale.

Tom Hanks' Mythos Got Wilson Sporting Goods To OK Their Ball's Use

Image via 20th Century Fox

One of the most iconic things that Cast Away has ever brought to the limelight was the endearing friend that kept Chuck company, Wilson. Wilson, named after the brand of the Volleyball, was initially just a tool where screenwriter William Broyles Jr. could conjure up thoughts for Chuck, even writing lines for the sporting equipment which would materialize in Chuck's head. No one expected it to become one-half of the most iconic and unlikely cinematic pairings in film history. Wilson sporting goods didn't even know how the ball was going to be used, but gave their go signal to use their ball when they found out that Hanks was going to be the lead. It was the calming presence of the Hanks mythos that urged them to push through with the partnership, and it was a deal made in good faith that reaped both of them great benefits. The brand still sells over 20,000 balls a year due to the film, and an autographed one is still their most requested item.

As a character, there is something about Wilson that makes him comforting for the audience. He becomes a mirror, a friend, the perpetual shock absorber of Chuck's follies. Who wouldn't want a companion who doesn't complain about anything, and just takes in everything you say? You don't have to feed them, take care of them. The ball is just there, constantly looking at you with its blood-soaked face. When Chuck loses Wilson in the storm, he is devastated beyond belief. Out of context, losing a volleyball is hardly ever a reason to bawl one's eyes out. However, taking into consideration what they have been through, it is utterly heartbreaking, and the audience shares Noland's agony. Hanks is so great, that he made everyone shed a tear because of an inanimate object drifting away to nowhere. When Chuck gets his heart broken again at the hands of Kelly, everybody wishes Wilson was there to comfort him in his most desperate time.

Where Does 'Cast Away' Stand in Tom Hanks' Produced Works?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Cast Away is more than just a story about a man who gets stuck on an island. It is an inspiring story about loneliness, despair, and unlikely friendships. There is no other Hanks-produced film that gives the same sensation as his first one. This is not to say that Band of Brothers or Larry Crowne are not worthy of viewing. Hardly. It is just that Cast Away set a standard so high, one that Hanks arguably never reached again in his succeeding projects. The film has given birth to pop culture references, from Super Bowl commercials to SNL sketches, and even gave the foundational structure for Lost. Cast Away is simply iconic and is the best project Tom Hanks has had the pleasure of producing.