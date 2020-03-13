America’s Dad Tom Hanks Gives Reassurance in an Update about His Coronavirus Diagnosis

This past Wednesday, we learned that America’s Dad and national treasure Tom Hanks and his incredible wife Rita Wilson had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The two actors were able to quickly get tested because they were not in America but in Australia where the testing system actually works (Hanks was in the country shooting an Elvis Presley biopic). While countless fans are sending well wishes to the beloved Hollywood icons, Hanks took to Instagram to provide a calm update on his and Wilson’s health.

I know it’s a small thing, and obviously there are people in far more dire straights than two wealthy and acclaimed actors, but this is still comforting. In such troubled times, people are looking for calm reassurance, and Hanks is providing that. He’s not saying, “Hey, it’s no big deal.” He’s saying “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” and that’s good advice. It’s easy to panic or to fall into despair, and I don’t mean to belittle anyone’s circumstances. I know there are countless people out there who are worried about what will happen if they get sick and can’t work or what will happen if their industry collapses. I know that’s incredibly scary, so all I can say is that in these troubled times, let’s be like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: be kind and try to keep a level head.