Many actors have started their careers in horror films. In the '80s and '90s, it was almost a rite of passage. If you wanted to be famous, you had to show up in a bad horror movie first. Before Friends, Jennifer Aniston was the lead in Leprechaun. Kevin Bacon got taken out by Mrs. Voorhees in Friday the 13th. Johnny Depp met a very messy end at the razor-bladed hands of Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street. Even Leonardo DiCaprio did horror. At the age of 16, in his first movie ever, he was running from murderous creatures in Critters 3.

Tom Hanks was not immune to this either. He may have become a big star later in the '80s, before becoming a two-time Academy Award winner in the '90s, and one of the most famous actors ever in the decades since, but the first role he ever appeared in was the not-so-great 1980 slasher He Knows You're Alone. He's had some fascinating things to say about the experience whenever it comes up in interviews.

What Is 'He Knows You're Alone' About?

You don't have to be a big horror fan to know that John Carpenter's Halloween in 1978 was such a success that it set off a wave of copycats that took over the following decade. The biggest of these is 1980's Friday the 13th. Coming out just three months later was another Halloween ripoff that didn't change the world like Friday the 13th did, though it did have an attention-getting title.

He Knows You're Alone tells the story of a man murdering brides-to-be. The first ten minutes are the best, opening with a movie-within-a-movie scene, followed by a soon-to-be bride being stabbed to death in a movie theater in a moment you can tell inspired Wes Craven for the opening Jada Pinkett-Smith kill in Scream 2. This isn't a mystery slasher like Scream though, where you're trying to guess who the killer is. Nope, this killer is right out in the open and doesn't wear a mask. Our villain is the silent, bug-eyed Ray (Tom Rolfing), a man always lurking in the background just like Michael Myers.

He Knows You're Alone has some decent kills, including a decapitated head floating in a fish tank, and a decent enough final girl in Amy (Caitlin O'Heaney), another woman soon to be married. There's even a clever enough ending that sees Ray living and coming back in the finale. The problem with He Knows You're Alone is that it's, well, boring. The characters are likable enough but dull, the subplots go on too long, there are more jump scares than suspense, the killer isn't all that scary, and his kills are mostly bloodless. But who cares about all of that? He Knows You're Alone is also the feature film debut of one Tom Hanks!

What Is Tom Hanks' Role in 'He Knows You're Alone'?

Tom Hanks plays Elliot in He Knows You're Alone. Hanks doesn't have a huge role in the film. In fact, he never has a run-in with the killer and lives to see another day. I mean, you can't kill Tom Hanks in a slasher movie. Even in his first film ever he came off as very likable.

In actuality, Elliot is one of the more interesting characters in the film. He's a college psychology major. The first time we meet him he's jogging in a park not being watched by a killer, but by Amy and her friend Nancy (Elizabeth Kemp). "Isn't he cute?" Nancy says, a big smile on her face. Amy tells her to go get him, and Nancy does so without a second thought. Elliott is into Nancy too, and he sees her running after him, so he sits and waits, leading to a cheesy moment of Nancy tripping right over his legs. "I'm too tired to scream from the pain you caused me," he says, then jokes that tripping her was the best way he could think of to meet her. Right away you can see the boyish charm of a 23-year-old Hanks that would later make him a star.

Elliot later joins Amy and Nancy at an amusement park. It's there that he uses what he's learned from his psychology major to go on a long spiel about how most people like to be scared at amusement parks. He even compares that fear to horror movies in a more meta moment. "You can face death without any real fear of dying. It's safe. You can leave the movie or get off the ride with a vicarious thrill and the feeling that you just conquered death." He talks about how fascinated he is by fear. Nancy then tells Elliot that Amy thinks a man is following her. Elliot is fascinated, wanting to know if he's a big man, and if she's seen him around other people. He tries to psychoanalyze her. When Nancy asks Elliot how far he is in his studies, he nonchalantly says, "Psych 1. Introduction to Psych."

A few moments later, the group separates to go home. Elliot tells Nancy he wants to call his roommate and have him leave. "I thought we could play a game of backgammon." The actors surrounding Hanks aren't that great, but he shines, with his effortless, everyman ability and the comedic timing that would come in handy soon after in everything from Bosom Buddies to Big. Alas, Nancy would soon be slashed to death and Elliot would never get to play that game of "backgammon" with her. In fact, he would completely disappear from the film altogether.

What Has Tom Hanks Said About 'He Knows You're Alone'?

Tom Hanks may be one of our most popular and gifted actors these days, but he isn't above talking about his beginnings. Over the years, he's talked about his role in He Knows You're Alone with a sense of fun. It's nothing to be ashamed of at all. In 1986, right as he was taking off, Hanks appeared on Late Night With David Letterman. Letterman asked Hanks about his first role. Hanks called He Knows You're Alone an "epic hack and slash film," and then referred to it as a knife rack movie. "The girl would be at home, and they'd pan across to the kitchen and there would be a knife rack loaded with knives, and she'd hear a noise, she'd go off to another part of the house, and she'd come back and there the knife rack would be without a knife in it." Hanks whisper-yelled, "knife rack!" every time he mentioned it, making Dave and the audience laugh. He went on to say, "I played a guy in this movie. I always said, if this was Gilligan's Island, I would have played the professor. It was that bad a role. I had nothing to do in this movie whatsoever." Still, Hanks mentioned how nice the writer (Scott Parker) was, and shared alternate titles that had been given to He Knows You're Alone, including Shriek and Blood Wedding. "The whole title was He Knows You're Alone So Don't Go In The House Because He's Going To Stab You With a Knife," Hanks joked.

Just a few months ago, in a SiriusXM interview, Hanks was asked again about He Knows You're Alone. Hanks said the role was how he got his SAG card. "I was just a guy in it who went to Psychology 101 who talked about why the girl in it was having fantasies about being hounded by a serial killer... And it turns out she was being hounded by a serial killer." 37 years after doing the same thing with Letterman, Hanks redid his bit about He Knows You're Alone being a knife rack movie, again making sure to exaggerate the pronunciation of "knife rack!" for a laugh.

The same year that He Knows You're Alone was released came Hanks' big break, the sitcom Bosom Buddies. Sadly, Tom Hanks never appeared in another slasher movie. His career turned out all right anyway.