One of the most famous movies of all-time, which is still name-dropped and recognized thirty years after release, just got a major streaming update. Forrest Gump, which stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, will officially begin streaming on Peacock on September 1. Forrest Gump follows the character of the same name (Hanks) on a journey of bullying, self-discovery, and most importantly, love. He meets many friends along the way, including Lieutenant Dan Taylor (Gary Sinise), Bubba (Mykelti Williamson), and the nurse on the park bench who gets to hear his life story (Rebecca Williams). The film currently sits at a 76% score from critics but a 95% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Forrest Gump was based on the novel by Winston Groom and was written for the screen by Eric Roth. Roth most recently wrote the screenplays for major movies such as Dune and Killers of the Flower Moon after winning an Oscar for his work as a scribe on Forrest Gump. He also received Academy Award nominations for his writing on The Insider, Munich, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, A Star is Born, and Mank. Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis, who also won an Oscar for his work directing the film and received a nomination 10 years prior for his work as a writer on Back to the Future. Zemeckis most recently directed Tom Hanks in Pinocchio and Steve Carell in Welcome to Marwen.

Robert Zemeckis Will Reunite With Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

Your browser does not support the video tag.

30 years after the release of Forrest Gump, all the integral members of the team, including stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, will reunite with director Robert Zemeckis and even writer Eric Roth. The crew will work together on the 2024 film Here, which recently debuted its first trailer and is currently expected in theaters on November 1 later this year. The film is shot from one angle, showing how one small spot can change over the course of time. The trailer features shots of a meteor crashing into the ground, as well as a house being built and young and old versions of Hanks and Wright's characters.

Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright and was written by Eric Roth and directed by Robert Zemeckis. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Forrest Gump on Peacock starting September 1.

Forrest Gump The history of the United States from the 1950s to the '70s unfolds from the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75 who yearns to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart. Release Date July 6, 1994 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Tom Hanks , Robin Wright , Gary Sinise , Mykelti Williamson , Sally Field , Rebecca Williams Runtime 142 Writers Winston Groom , Eric Roth Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

Get Peacock