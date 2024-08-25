Tom Hanks is famously obsessed with World War II, having long been associated with some of the most acclaimed films and television projects set during that era. But while some of them — Saving Private Ryan, more than anything else — are widely beloved classics of the genre, other Hanks projects have flown under the radar, like a bomber sneaking into enemy airspace at the dead of the night. Among Hanks’ most underrated war dramas — and honestly, among his most underrated movies, period — is Greyhound.

Originally set for a theatrical release, the movie ultimately debuted in 2020 on Apple TV+, a move mainly facilitated by the pandemic. Tightly paced, highly dramatic, and featuring exemplary naval combat sequences, Greyhound featured Hanks in the role of US Navy Commander Ernie Krause. He's assigned stewardship of a destroyer for the first time in his life, only to be caught in the middle of a deadly skirmish in the “Black Pit,” a dangerous area in the Atlantic where it's every man for himself. Krause’s task is to escort a convoy of Allied soldiers to Liverpool, but the group is ambushed by U-boats, forcing Krause and his fellow commanders to use every tool at their disposal — bravery, intelligence, and a lot of firepower — to defend themselves and complete the mission.

Directed by Aaron Schneider, Greyhound is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd, by C.S. Forester; interestingly, the movie was adapted by none other than Hanks himself. Greyhound was produced on a reported budget of $50 million, and was one of two Hanks projects to debut on Apple TV+ in the span of just a few months; the second was Finch, a post-apocalyptic survival drama directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Greyhound holds a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with praise being heaped onto the film's 90-minute run-time and effective CGI, among other things. Collider’s review at the time called it “a thrilling and captivating ride.”

Hanks Followed 'Greyhound' Up with 'Masters of the Air'

Close

Greyhound also scored an Academy Award nod in the Best Sound category, but while the movie was appreciated for its technical achievements, Hanks’ performance as a God-fearing seaman also received acclaim. In addition to starring in movies like Saving Private Ryan and Greyhound, Hanks has also co-produced and co-created the seminal WWII miniseries Band of Brothers, which premiered on HBO in 2001, and its spiritual follow-up, Masters of the Air, which debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this year.

Also starring Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue, Greyhound is available to stream on Apple TV+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Apple TV+