Tom Hanks Heads Back to WWII In the First Trailer for Navy Epic ‘Greyhound’

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Greyhound, the World War II drama starring Tom Hanks as a US Navy skipper crossing dangerous waters. Hanks himself wrote the screenplay, while Aaron Schneider (Get Low) is in the director’s chair.

Hanks will play Commander Ernest Krause, who is tasked with shepherding an Allied convoy to the front lines through a Nazi U-boat-infested area. As you can see in the trailer down there, this does not go according to plan. The scope of this thing looks massive, but Hanks is no stranger to war epics. It’s the script that should be interesting. The Oscar-winner is an eclectic writer—Greyhound doesn’t exactly call to mind That Thing You Do!, unless that thing you do is fire rockets at Nazis—but Hanks did pen an episode of Band of Brothers back in 2001.

Check out the trailer below, followed by the film’s official poster. Greyhound—which also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue—hits theaters on June 12.

Here is the official synopsis for Greyhound: