Tom Hanks has been starring in hit movies for more than thirty years now. From Big in 1988 to Saving Private Ryan in 1998 all the way to A Man Called Otto in 2022, Hanks has proven time and again to be a bankable actor. Surely part of this is due to his reputation as a warm, friendly guy with a great sense of humor, but mostly it's his excellent performances which can draw in the crowds attracted by acclaim as well as the ones pulled in by entertainment. Some even consider him the best actor of the 90s.

Hanks has been nominated for six Academy Awards, and he's one of the few actors to have won two years in a row (Philadelphia in 1993 and Forrest Gump in 1994). On top of that, he has been nominated for a Tony Award, 12 Primetime Emmy Awards (including seven wins as producer), and has received both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the French Legion of Honor. Hanks is one of the most versatile and beloved actors of his generation with inspired comedic and dramatic performances alike, so it's worth taking a look at his 10 most profitable movies around the world to see where artistry and money converge.

All box office gross numbers are sourced from Box Office Mojo.

10 Apollo 13 (1995)

Total Box Office Gross: $355,237,933

Tom Hanks blasted off into space in 1995's Apollo 13, directed by Ron Howard. Unfortunately for his character and the rest of the crew, his ship more or less gets stuck up there, prompting an emergency response in which the astronauts 205,000 miles away from Earth and the people back home try to bring Apollo 13 back before it's too late. What was supposed to be a moon-landing instead became a struggle for survival.

This docudrama is based on the book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13, which relays the events of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon in 1970. With Hanks staring alongside other icons such as Gary Sinise, Kevin Bacon, Ed Harris, Bill Paxton, and Kathleen Quinlan, Apollo 13 had a great 90s cast that would go on to receive two Oscar nominations; and while the film, sadly, didn't capture an Oscar, it did take home Best Sound and Best Film Editing at the 1995 Academy Awards, cementing its reputation not only as a compelling story but a technically impressive one to boot.

9 Toy Story (1995)

Total Box Office Gross: $394,436,586

As opposed to Disney's classic hand-drawn animation, an ambitious new company called Pixar decided it was going to use animation that was entirely made on a computer. Its first feature-length movie, Toy Story, was about a group of sentient toys who play dead when their owner, Andy, plays with them, or really when any human is near. The leader of this secret society is a toy cowboy named Woody (Hanks) who becomes jealous of Andy's new toy, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), when Andy starts spending much more time with Buzz.

Though Pixar's animation would quickly improve in later films, Toy Story is still considered a masterpiece of storytelling that combines pathos with fun in a way both parents and their children can equally enjoy. This narrative style would go on to be one of the hallmarks of Pixar, paving the way for more incredible films throughout its history. Pixar's historic debut received several Oscar nominations, including the first Best Screenplay nomination for an animated feature. Soon after the huge success of Toy Story, the up-and-coming studio had to stop making commercials; they were firmly in the movie business now.

8 Cast Away (2000)

Total Box Office Gross: $429,632,142

Director Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks made a big hit with Forrest Gump, and their second collaboration together resulted in another widely admired film: Cast Away. It was the first film that Hanks co-produced, as well as the most dangerous, as he wound up losing 55 pounds for the role and was nearly killed by an infection he received after getting a cut on his leg.

The art was worth it, though, as the critics applauded Hanks. According to the New York Times, "Mr. Hanks's likability has everything to do with the ease with which he pours the childlike side of himself into his performances." He was nominated for an Academy Award for the role, but, more importantly, Chuck Noland's iconic and tragic friendship with Wilson the volleyball captured the hearts of audiences around the world.

7 Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Total Box Office Gross: $482,349,603

Hanks stars as Captain Miller in this World War II epic about a group of men who are sent on a controversial mission to rescue the only one of four brothers who hasn't yet been killed in combat (played by Matt Damon). Directed by Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan immediately went down in history as one of the most intense movie experiences of all time. So visceral was its depiction of violence, especially its opening sequence of the Omaha beach landing on D-Day, that many World War II veterans had to call a hotline just to cope with what they saw and the memories those images triggered.

This film signaled a shift in the war genre, influencing later films to be more realistic in their depictions of the battlefield. Not surprisingly, the film was nominated for many Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Hanks. Out of them, it deservedly won for Best Director, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography. Its graphic violence and long runtime might have deterred some, but Saving Private Ryan still brought in a large audience.

6 Angels and Demons (2009)

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $485,930,816

Based on Dan Brown's mystery-thriller novel, Angels and Demons, follows Harvard Symbologist Robert Langdon as Hanks revisits his role to investigate another murder related to the church. The Illuminati posed a terrorist threat against the Vatican, and so the Catholic Church seeks Professor Langdon's help to prevent suspected attacks.

This movie didn't fair well with the critics, who often noted its absurd plot and excessively long runtime. The Village Voice called it "no more than another treat for whacked-out conspiracy theorists," and even Roger Ebert's 3-star review admitted that "[t]his kind of film requires us to be very forgiving." That said, audiences flocked to it, helping a film with a whopping $150 million budget turn a profit and then some. This movie's success would prompt the making of director Ron Howard's third and final Dan Brown adaptation (Inferno) seven years later.

5 Toy Story 2 (1999)

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $497,375,381

In Toy Story 2, Woody gets stolen by a toy collector and needs to be saved by the others. As Buzz leads the rescue mission, Woody meets cowgirl toy Jessie and her horse Bullseye. Because of its predecessor, the first sequel of the Toy Story franchise had been given high expectations, and it didn't disappoint. Toy Story 2 was so well received by critics and audiences that it's considered to be one of the greatest sequels of all time.

Toy Story 2 didn't win any Oscars, but it did win seven Annie Awards. This is thanks in part to the return of director John Lasseter, bringing his mastery of cinema to create another mesmerizing Pixar entry. In 1999, Disney had given the film a strict Thanksgiving-release deadline, which meant it had to be re-pitched and ready for theaters in just nine months. Given most animated films take several years to complete that process, this was a tremendous challenge to overcome. But overcome the animators did, and with flying colors (especially green).

4 Forrest Gump (1994)

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $678,226,465

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump tells the life story of a man from Greenbow, Alabama who isn't very smart but nevertheless manages to inspire Elvis, get a football scholarship for his speed, meet more than one president, survive the Vietnam War, become a world-class ping-pong player, start up a successful shrimp company with an old army friend, and much more.

The character Forrest Gump is widely considered Hanks's most inspired performance, especially for a character that easily could have gone wrong in another actor's hands. It won him his second Academy Award in a row, and certainly helped the film itself win Best Picture. The movie's budget was $55 million, and its worldwide box office wound up over 12 times that. Forrest Gump became so popular that it even led to the opening of a seafood chain inspired by the movie: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

3 The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $760,006,945

The Da Vinci Code is about Professor Robert Langdon (Hanks) and his investigation into a murder inside an art museum. In part through finding interesting details within the art of Leonardo Da Vinci, Langdon uncovers a secret about the New Testament that has been protected for two millennia and can change billions' outlooks on Christianity.

Dan Brown's international bestselling sequel to Angels and Demons was an enormous success whose plot would easily translate to the big screen. Enter director Ron Howard and Hanks, and the film adaptation was sure to rake in similarly huge profits. Despite mostly mixed reviews, the movie was such a success that it green-lit two more Dan Brown adaptations that would also make a pretty penny.

2 Toy Story 3 (2010)

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $1,067,316,101

Toy Story 3 begins with an older Andy preparing to go off to college. In preparation for his departure, many of his childhood belongings are given away. Woody and the gang wind up getting donated to the local daycare, which at first seems like a paradise where the toys will no longer have to fear the prospect of being neglected. However, the toys soon find themselves massacred by kids too young to play with anything gently, and the big pink teddy bear in charge of the joint doesn't prove to be much more cuddly.

It goes without saying that Hanks has another solid performance as cowboy-hero Woody, and Toy Story 3 makes sure the Andy-narrative lands on its feet. One of the few sequels considered better than the original, this charming, funny, and moving animated picture proves a sequel that comes out 11 years after its predecessor doesn't have to just be a cash grab. Of course, it doesn't hurt to make a huge profit, as the box office numbers indicate it did.

1 Toy Story 4 (2019)

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $1,073,841,394

Toy Story 4 more-or-less picks up where the last one left off: Andy is out of the picture, the toys are with Bonnie now, and life is great. That is until Bonnie glues googly eyes on a spork at school, thereby bringing it to life. There is a twisted sense of humor in Forky repeatedly trying to throw himself away out of a prolonged existential crisis, but Woody (Hanks) always stops him and eventually gives him a sense of meaning.

Most (if not everyone) would argue that Toy Story 3 was a more-than satisfying ending to the beloved franchise; but that didn't stop Pixar from cashing in on another sequel. Oddly, it fared almost as well with the critics as with the box office. Toy Story 4 was a rarity: an unnecessary addition released nine years after everyone thought the story was over. Nevertheless, Toy Story 4 proved to be Hanks' highest grossing movie of his career, which is a true testament of his iconic star power.

