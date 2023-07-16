The '90s gave birth to a wide range of amazing films. The Star Trek franchise saw a passing of the torch, as the crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation entered the big screen with Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: First Contact. Classic comedies like Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective split audiences' sides. But it was also the moment where movie stars could be truly made. Will Smith earned the nickname "Mr. Fourth Of July" due to the box office success of Men in Black and Independence Day while Face/Off became known more for having John Travolta and Nicolas Cage as its leads rather than its nutty premise.

The key example is the late, great Robin Williams. Williams was a staple throughout the '90s, delivering turns both hilarious (see: the genie in Aladdin) and soulful (see: therapist Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting.) The best of both worlds came when he starred in Jumanji. Based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg and directed by Joe Johnston, Jumanji features Williams as Alan Parrish, who was transported into the world of the titular board game when he was a child. Parrish has to join forces with Judy and Peter Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce) as well as his old childhood friend Sarah Whittle (Bonnie Hunt) to complete the game. But before Williams picked up the Jumanji dice, Johnston had one actor in mind for the role of Parrish. That actor? None other than America's dad himself, Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks Was Part of a Long List of Actors To Play Alan Parrish in 'Jumanji'

It's not hard to see why Hanks was considered for the role of Parrish. He was coming off of the critically acclaimed Forrest Gump, which nabbed six Academy Awards; prior to that he also received praise for his roles in Sleepless in Seattle as well as Philadelphia. He wasn't the only person to be considered for the role, as producers looked at a wide range of actors including: Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Sean Penn, Kevin Costner, Richard Dreyfuss, Michael Douglas, Rupert Everett, Harrison Ford, and Alec Baldwin. Yes, we almost lived in a world where Harrison Ford could have been Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and the star of a major family film.

It is highly possible that Hanks turned down the role due to his commitments to another major film: the Ron Howard-helmed Apollo 13, which dramatized the events of the titular space mission. As with so many of Hanks' films, it was another major critical hit, with Hanks receiving praise for his turn as astronaut Jim Lovell. The same year, he'd nab one of his most iconic (and comedic) roles yet as he played Woody the cowboy in Toy Story — once again landing a role that received immense praise and helped then-fledgling studio Pixar take off like a rocket.

Robin Williams Was the Right Fit To Lead 'Jumanji'

While it's fun to imagine what could have been if Hanks were cast in the film, ultimately Williams was the right fit for the role. As previously mentioned, he managed to bring a blend of his usual comedy as well as his more tender side. The former is present during his initial meeting with Peter and Judy; when the duo inadvertently free Parrish from his imprisonment in Jumanji, he literally screams in their faces and runs off (then has a lion roar in his face.) But then the tenderness kicks in, as Alan explores his old home. Johnston chooses to go mainly dialogue-free for this scene, letting the images of Alan touching the walls of his childhood home speak for themselves. Another tender moment comes when Alan has to comfort Peter after an attempt to try and hasten the game's end turns him into a monkey. At first Alan is harsh with Peter, telling him to stop crying, but then he softens and realizes that he was acting no better to Peter than his own father did to him. Then it shifts back to hilarious again when it's revealed that the source of Peter's tears are due to his discomfort with his new tail — leading to one of the most unintentionally hilarious scenes in the whole film.

That effortless shift between tones was something that only a handful of actors could pull off, and Williams was in that handful. While Hanks is a gifted actor who certainly would have done an excellent job, it's hard to imagine anyone besides Williams, who makes you laugh out loud while also tugging on your heartstrings. In the end, it worked out for both actors.

Tom Hanks Still Has a Few Connections to 'Jumanji'

Ironically, Jumanji would still come to touch Hanks' life, as well as one of his family members. Hanks reunited with his Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for an adaptation of The Polar Express, which happened to be based on a book by Chris Van Allsburg — yes, the same Van Allsburg who penned Jumanji. While Polar Express didn't have killer animals, it did have a similarly high concept: a young boy discovers that a train will take him to the North Pole where he'll be able to meet Santa Claus. While Zemeckis' attempts to use photorealistic CGI haven't aged all that well, Hanks brings his usual fatherly energy to the role of the conductor, making the most of his supporting role.

Eventually Jumanji would gain not one, but two sequels in the form of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Hanks' son Colin ended up playing Alex Vreeke, a young man who was trapped in Jumanji but was ultimately freed when a quartet of high school students end up playing through the game (which has now reconfigured itself into a Nintendo-style RPG). In a roundabout way, a Hanks did end up playing a pivotal role in a Jumanji movie — it just took two decades to get to that point.