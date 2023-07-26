The Big Picture Tom Hanks is set to star in a Major Matt Mason film by Mattel, continuing the trend of adapting toy properties into theatrical releases.

The upcoming film, about an astronaut on the Moon, has attracted talent like Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon to write the screenplay, but progress may be slowed by the Writers Guild of America strike.

Mattel hopes to capitalize on the success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie film, which earned over $400 million at the box office in less than a week. They are also developing films based on other properties like Barney, Hot Wheels, and Polly Pocket.

Tom Hanks is set to star in a different kind of adventure in the near future when he takes on the title role in the Major Matt Mason film for Mattel. Though the film was announced back in 2019, according to Variety, the success Barbie has seen at the box office is propelling the toy company to continue adapting their properties into theatrical releases. The upcoming tale about an astronaut who lives and works on the Moon already has some talent behind Hanks attached to it, even if a production timeline hasn't been established for the project yet. The acclaimed actor has already been seen piloting a plane and leading a popular group of toys into their future, but it's time for him to head towards the Moon.

Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon have been hired to write the screenplay for the upcoming story set in space, but with the current Writers Guild of America strike aiming to bring significant change to the industry, it will be a while before any progress can be made in the development of the film. Goldsman was involved with the writing of The Dark Tower, a 2017 adaptation of a Stephen King book starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. On the other hand, Chabon has worked on stories set in the Star Trek universe, as well as being the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize award.

Mattel knows how quickly things move around the industry, and if they want to capitalize on the success their most recent project has obtained this summer, they will have to get cameras rolling sooner rather than later. The toy company is currently developing films based on many other properties they own, including Barney, Hot Wheels and even Polly Pocket. Perhaps toys could be what the box office needs right when it appears that superheroes are no longer a safe bet for production companies. It remains to be seen if the future arrives in a limited edition package.

The Smash Hit Behind the Plan

If Mattel seems confident in bringing other toys to the big screen is due to the fact that Greta Gerwig's Barbie has earned over $400 million at the worldwide box office less than a week after premiering in theaters. Margot Robbie stars as the titular doll, in a story that makes her question herself about her lifestyle and relationships. With Ken (Ryan Gosling) by her side, she travels to the human world looking for answers, only to be crushed by the bleak reality of what Earth looks like outside of Barbie Land. If any other Mattel film can be as successful as this one, the company could be sitting on a gold mine.

