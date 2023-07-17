Tom Hanks had a tremendous 2002, but it could have been completely different had he accepted the offer to star in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York. His performance in Catch Me If You Can was the most notable of that particular year, but it was his role as Michael Sullivan in Road to Perdition that ultimately hindered that possibility. Hollywood's quintessential modern "good guy" was supposed to be Bill "The Butcher" Cutting in the gangster period piece, which is an interesting casting choice, to say the least. In hindsight, it was probably the best move for both productions, as it not only gave a riveting look into how the lovable Hanks could portray such a cold, calculating, but ultimately reluctant bad guy character in Sullivan, and gave Daniel Day-Lewis the opportunity to have an immaculate second run as an actor.

What Inspired Martin Scorsese To Make ‘Gangs of New York’?

Image via Miramax

Scorsese's name is synonymous with the gangster film. In 1970, he was reading a 1927 book by Herbert Asbury named Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld. Scorsese wanted to make a film about it, but at a time when his name wasn't established yet, he couldn't. Given the intricate details, vivid description of old New York, and gripping storytelling that the publication presented, he would need immense financial backing to turn this into a picture. The thought was then put on hold until he could, and by then, it was worth the long wait. Almost 30 years later, he secured a deal with Miramax and the dream was coming to reality. He had his eye on Tom Hanks to play the picture's complex antagonist, but the two-time Academy Award-winning actor already had something in mind: Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition.

'Road to Perdition' Showed a Different Side of Tom Hanks

Image via Miramax

It isn't as if Hanks couldn't pull off playing the heavy. Remember, his not being part of Gangs of New York was due to time constraints, and certainly not because of his lack of talent. As an actor, his characters always had an innate sensibility about them. One could never really hate Tom Hanks, America's Dad, in any movie, but that doesn't mean he didn't have the chops for this type of performance. Just look at Michael Sullivan, the character he basically chose over Bill "The Butcher."

Hank's Sullivan in Road to Perdition was a mercenary who had a change of heart after he sees how it was affecting his own morality. Here, Hanks is raw and gritty while simultaneously carrying the charm audiences have loved over the years. Yes, he isn't a true villain per se, but the gravitas in which he carries an antihero is indicative of his potential to wield The Butcher's cleaver. Given this, audiences already have an inkling of how Hanks could have portrayed the role in Gangs of New York. Bill Cutting was as complex as they come, with rock-solid belief systems focused on patriotism blended with ruthlessness. Hanks as an actor is completely different. He operates with a blanket of sensitivity, one whose nuances are defined by his innate lovability. Imagine the actor we have already associated with characters such as Forrest Gump, Captain Miller, Josh Baskin, and Woody in Toy Story methodically eliminating a gang of rebels. It is a fascinating what-if, which raises interesting scenario after interesting scenario.

In one particular sequence in the Scorsese epic, "The Butcher" talks to Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) about the day he killed his father Priest Vallon. Day-Lewis brings the intensity like only he could, but a Hanks portrayal would have mixed his endearing aura with a sting of fear. It would have been more surprising and would have certainly turned his oeuvre on its head. It would definitely be a slightly different take from that of the enigmatic Day-Lewis, but it would surely have been something memorable.

'Gangs of New York' Boosted Daniel Day-Lewis' Career

Image via Miramax

Speaking of Daniel Day-Lewis, his acceptance of a role came as a surprise to the film world. After all, he went into semi-retirement after 1997's The Boxer. The three-time Academy Award winner was very selective when it came to his roles, and he notes that this hiatus was due to the fact that there were no significant acting spots during the five-year gap. However, it could be safely assumed that the script of Gangs of New York piqued his interest, and renewed his vigor in acting. His immaculate turn as a pseudo-honorable gang leader who refuses to give up power is forever immortalized in film.

Day-Lewis delivered one of his best performances, totally embodying a character that you love to hate. His work as Bill "The Butcher" undoubtedly turned a flawed film into something that was double the cinematic value. There are a multitude of scenes that showcased his brilliance, and choosing only one to highlight would not give justice to his magnificent comeback. His performance was simply marvelous, and it merits a viewing of the entire film to appreciate.

Tom Hanks and Daniel Day-Lewis' Careers Following 'Gangs of New York'

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Looking back at how things transpired, both productions seemed to have favorable outcomes. Perhaps the gods of cinema lent a helping hand, as the second run of Daniel Day-Lewis was arguably even more prolific than his first. Films such as There Will Be Blood, Lincoln, and Phantom Thread, among others stand as testaments to this declaration. If Hanks had accepted the initial invitation, the canon of real-life events might have been entirely different, and we might not have been able to witness the return of one of the greatest actors of our generation.

On the other hand, Tom Hanks, while declining to star in a role that could have completely subverted his acting conventions, was cast in a film that still met the same objectives. Everybody saw a different side of him, while still retaining the same characteristics that made him shine in the past. Time and fate certainly have a way of doing things for the better, with both actors being a perfect fit for their roles. Tom Hanks continues to thrive in a variety of movies, including Sully, Captain Phillips, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and A Man Called Otto, to name a few. While it is worth ruminating about what could have been, Hanks declining Scorsese's offer proved to be the best for both Road to Perdition and Gangs of New York.