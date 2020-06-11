Apple TV+ Sets July Premiere Date for Tom Hanks WWII Actioner ‘Greyhound’

Apple today has announced that the World War II action movie Greyhound will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ this July. The film was originally a Paramount Pictures movie and was intended for a theatrical release, but after the COVID-19 shutdown, Paramount decided to sell the film to Apple to turn it into an “Apple TV+ Original” and release it via their streaming service. And today, Apple has confirmed its subscribers in over 100 countries will be able to watch Greyhound on Apple TV+ starting on July 10th.

Hanks wrote Greyhound himself, which revolves around a longtime Navy veteran (played by Hanks) who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the Atlantic Ocean during World War II. The ships must go five days without air cover through an area known as “the Black Pit”, battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers. The whole story is based on a real-life event: The Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces.

Aaron Schneider (Get Low) directed the film, which also stars Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Karl Glusman.

Greyhound joins Apple TV+’s growing slate of original films as it aims to rival Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+ in the streaming wars. Later this year, Apple TV+ will release Sofia Coppola’s new film On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard’s documentary Dads. Previous Apple TV+ original films released include Beastie Boys Story, The Banker, and Hala.

Check out the trailer for Greyhound below.