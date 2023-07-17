On the acting front, there aren't too many performers who have the majority of fans declaring that he/she can do it all. Tom Hanks absolutely falls into that category, as he has proven over the decades that whether it's drama, comedy, or embodying an animated cowboy, the Hollywood icon is as versatile as they come. When going through his credit list, which arguably truly begins with the 1984 hit Splash, it's fascinating to see how familiar each film he starred in is. And with the ongoing trend of reboots and (extra) long-awaited sequels, there are plenty of different films on Hanks's résumé that could easily be considered for a second chapter.

When searching for which Tom Hanks film would be perfect to have a sequel, it's best to find one that is more of a cult classic than an Oscar winner. With that being the case, The 'Burbs surely fits the bill. Released in 1989, the dark offbeat comedy combined suspense and horror with hilarious neighborhood-interactions that occur in a small community. Like most movies from the '80s, The 'Burbs was left open-ended, allowing the possibility of a future sequel. Obviously, that sequel never came, but that doesn't mean it's not worthy of one.

After The 'Burbs came and went out of theaters, it's no surprise that producers decided to move on and not give fans the second installment. Critics and fans both had mixed reactions to the dark comedy, which seemed to gain more recognition as time went on. Even today, looking back at the movie proves how ahead of its time the production was, with humor and horror being a much more accepted genre mashup today than it was a few decades ago. What makes The 'Burbs safely slide into the cult classic category is that the story and comedic elements have, for the most part, held up after all these years. There are plenty of Gen X parents happily exposing their older children to this Hanks classic.

What Is 'The 'Burbs' About?

For those who have yet to experience The 'Burbs, the film directed by Joe Dante revolves around Ray Peterson (Hanks), an average guy living in suburbia who begins to become highly suspicious of his strange neighbors. Ray believes something unorthodox is going on in the Kopek residence, something much more sinister than the average neighborly annoyance. In fact, Ray believes that the Klopek family is involved in murderous activities. His reasoning for this comes from the witnessing the disposal of what appears to be body bags in the middle of the night, as well as another neighbor's mysterious disappearance.

Ray doesn't keep this theory to himself; in fact, he does the exact opposite. He shares his suspicions with his other next-door neighbor and best friend, Art (Rick Ducommun), who doesn't hold onto this secret for very long. Before Ray knows it, he has a portion of the neighborhood watching and enjoying this isolated investigation into the creepy Klopek family. Art not only believes in Ray's theory but tends to throw fuel on the fire, adding his own conspiracy thoughts. Another neighbor, Mark (Bruce Dern), joins the two on a quest to prove that there may be murderers living in this quiet cul-de-sac. This threesome becomes not only focused on, but obsessed with proving their theory right.

Carrie Fisher Was 'The 'Burbs' Voice of Reason

With every crazy husband portrayed in movies, there is usually a levelheaded wife being the voice of reason. This voice comes from Ray's wife, Carol (Carrie Fisher), who believes her husband and his pals are simply bored and looking for anything exciting to latch onto. Of course, she believes it's best to stay out of the neighbors' affairs. The opposite opinion comes from an observing teenage neighbor, Ricky (Corey Feldman), who acts as the vocal commentary of the situation for anyone nearby listening. Ricky doesn't really care how his suburban town might be a place of horror, he's just enjoying the show.

As the plot unfolds, it turns out Ray and his nosy pals seem to be getting closer and closer to revealing that Dr. Werner Klopek (Henry Gibson), along with his terrifying family, are actually the psycho murderous clan they are being accused of being. But lo and behold, an actual face-to-face visit with the Klopek family, led by Ray's wife, appears to prove that the local team of self-proclaimed sleuths was all for nothing. The Klopeks are surely strange, but they aren't murderers. However, Ray's friends still aren't convinced.

'The 'Burbs' Has a Surprising Ending

After some new evidence surfaces, Ray is convinced that what they observed at the Klopek house was just a facade and an act, enhancing the team's suspicions even more. Obsession that now creeps into borderline insanity pushes Ray and his team to break into the mystery house to reveal, once and for all, whatever truth is there to find. And what they find, surprising not only them but audiences watching, is that they were right all along. The Klopek house truly is a den of murder, creepy medical experimentation, and horrifying tools of unorthodox surgeries. With Ray and his buddies being observed from afar by interested neighbors, they manage to prove and take down the creepy Klopeks once and for all.

The ending of The 'Burbs has Ray (injured and watching the police take away the Klopeks) telling his young neighbor Ricky that he and his wife have decided to leave the neighborhood. He asks Ricky to keep an eye out for him, as if passing the torch of observational security to the teenager. Apparently, even with the murderers caught and being taken away, the very memories of recent events are enough for Ray to give another suburban neighborhood a try. This ending left fans wondering if we will ever see this story continue one day.

Even though it's been over three decades since we last visited the neighborhood of The 'Burbs, there are many different ways filmmakers can bring us back. Of course, Hanks's Ray could decide to move back into the neighborhood, possibly now as a widower (since Fisher has passed away). Another possibility would be for Feldman to reprise his role as the new paranoid watcher of the neighborhood. Either scenario can have some of the Klopek family moving back to town, or a whole new group of murderous psychopaths planting their flag as well. Either way, The 'Burbs had fans both laughing and cringing back in the '80s, with Tom Hanks putting forth a solid comedic performance. There wouldn't be many people complaining if the sequel were to ever happen.