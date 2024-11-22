For over four decades now, Tom Hanks has been one of Hollywood's most well-respected actors. Ever since his breakout role as the co-star of ABC's Bosom Buddies, Hanks has dazzled audiences in everything from beloved family classics like The Polar Express to major Oscar nominees like Apollo 13.

But some of Hanks' films stand out more than others. He always delivers top-of-the-line performances, but some of his movies allow him to better display his comedic talents, while others illustrate his knack for portraying characters totally unlike himself. These are the 10 best Tom Hanks movies, ranked based on critical acclaim and how enjoyable they are as a whole.

10 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Appeared as Forrest Gump

Released in 1994, Forrest Gump brought Hanks his third nomination for Best Actor at the Oscars, and ultimately his second victory. The film follows its title character (Hanks), a man born with a lower-than-average IQ, as he pursues the love of his life, Jenny (Robin Wright), between the '50s and early '80s. Along the way, Forrest finds himself involved in a number of major events of the time, like the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy and later, the Vietnam War.

At the core of Forrest Gump is a fully transformative performance from Hanks. The actor brilliantly adopts a new set of physical and vocal mannerisms, perfectly adjusting them to reflect Forrest's mood and bringing a great deal of life to the character. He also benefits from a great script, featuring genuine heart, along with some of the most quotable lines of all time. Certain aspects of the film haven't aged perfectly, but it remains one of the best watches in Hanks' filmography.

9 'Big' (1988)

Appeared as Joshua Baskin

Throughout the early days of his career, Hanks was known for his roles in comedies like Splash, Bachelor Party, and The Money Pit, but his most famous '80s comedy was, and continues to be, 1988's Big. In it, Hanks plays Joshua Baskin, a 13-year-old boy (David Moscow) who finds himself stuck in the body of an adult after making a wish at a fortune-telling machine.

What makes Big such a fantastic entry in Hanks' filmography is its ability to effectively demonstrate the actor's talents. The film's core premise requires Hanks to embody the temperament and mannerisms of a young boy, allowing him to display his comedic skills, like when Joshua first notices that he's an adult, but also his dramatic ones, like in a scene where he breaks down into tears on his first night away from home. His performance in the film earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and it still stands as one of his best, and most heartfelt, comedies.

8 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' (2019)

Appeared as Fred Rogers

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a delightfully wholesome film in which Hanks portrays Fred Rogers, known to many as the host of the classic children's show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. It focuses on Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), a cynical journalist assigned to write a profile on Rogers, interviewing him on a number of occasions before finally being won over by his sincerity in a story based on real-life events.

At the heart of A Beautiful Day is a totally convincing performance from Hanks, expertly mimicking the vocal rhythms and physical mannerisms of the real Mister Rogers. On top of that, the film is also a wonderful depiction of the value of the lessons that he taught on his show, illustrating through Rogers' direct involvement in Vogel's life just how valuable empathy and compassion can be. It may not be a flawless film, but it has a great message, and a perfect central performance, solidifying it as a great Hanks movie.

7 'The Terminal' (2004)

Appeared as Viktor Navorski

The Terminal brought frequent collaborators Hanks and Steven Spielberg together for the third time, following Saving Private Ryan and Catch Me If You Can. In it, Viktor Nivorski (Hanks), a foreign tourist, finds himself stuck in an American airport when his home country falls into civil war while he is mid-flight. As such, his passport is no longer acceptable, and he is unable to enter America, or return home, leaving him a permanent thorn in the side of Frank Dixon (Stanley Tucci), the Director of Customs and Border Protection at the airport.

The Terminal is yet another highlight of Hanks' remarkable range. A prominent piece of the film, somewhat based on a true story, is that Viktor has almost no initial understanding of the English language. As the story progresses, he begins to learn the language out of necessity, requiring Hanks to act out the process of slowly acquainting himself with an unfamiliar language. He does so masterfully, with the film also putting a spotlight on Hanks' ability to act using just his face, providing depth to Viktor, even in scenes where he doesn't have the words to say what he means to. It's an underrated work in Spielberg's catalog, but The Terminal is absolutely worth giving a watch, in no small part because of Hanks' contributions.

6 'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Appeared as Sam Baldwin