Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors of classic and modern cinema. His career spans almost fifty years, having begun his acting work in 1977 with stage performances in Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and Hamlet. Nowadays, he is widely considered one of the top actors and filmmakers in the world, with his talents from both behind and in front of the camera notable worldwide.

Many generations have grown up with Hanks' iconic characters. From Toy Story's beloved Woody doll to the lighthearted dramedy Big, he has voiced and portrayed various characters throughout the years that have stayed with the fans who love them. But it's not just his works from the 1980s and 90s that have kept him in the hearts of millions all this time. True-story movies like Sully and Captain Phillips have also become some of his most recognizable. Tom Hanks has almost 90 movie credits to his name, so it's impossible to narrow down all of those into a list of just ten. However, the films here are so recognizable that it'd be difficult to find someone who's not at least seen half of them, and they're all just as notable as the rest.

10 'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Directed by Nora Ephron

Image via TriStar Pictures

Sleepless in Seattle is one of five projects that Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have worked on together. Alongside You've Got Mail and Joe Versus the Volcano, Nora Ephron's classic romantic comedy is one of their most recognized works.

Sleepless in Seattle took many by pleasant surprise. It performed very well, both critically and commercially, and remains one of the best and most referenced rom-coms ever made. It is also one of the most financially successful romantic comedies of all time, an impressive fact for a movie over 35 years old. Hanks and Ryan may spend a large chunk of the movie apart, but their Sleepless in Seattle chemistry has continued for decades.