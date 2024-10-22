Tom Hanks is a two-time Oscar-winner for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, and he's been nominated four more times dating back to 1989 and as recently as 2020. Hanks has had several movies streaming on Netflix for the last few months, most of which are unfortunately being dumped at the start of November. Netflix has officially announced that The Circle and The Terminal will leave the platform on October 31, with A Man Called Otto hanging around for a week longer, leaving on November 5 before heading to Hulu. The only remaining Tom Hanks movie on Netflix will be Captain Phillips, the 2013 biopic that also stars Catherine Keener and currently sits at a 93% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The most recent Tom Hanks movie to leave Netflix, A Man Called Otto, was written by David Magee, who adapted the film from the novel by Frederik Backman and Hannes Holm, with Marc Foster directing. Foster is best known for his work directing Brad Pitt's World War Z, which will also depart Netflix at the end of the month. As for The Circle, which was released in 2017, it was written and directed by James Ponsoldt and based on the novel of the same name by David Eggers. Ponsoldt most recently directed episodes of Shrinking and Daisy Jones & The Six. The Terminal, the 2004 Hanks film also starring Stanley Tucci, was helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who is famous for his work on Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and Saving Private Ryan.

What Are Tom Hanks Most Famous Roles?

When you think of Tom Hanks, it's hard not to think about Forrest Gump, the role that won him his second Oscar in as many years. Hanks will reunite with Robin Wright and Robert Zemeckis on Here, which is due in theaters in just a few weeks on November 1. Another of Hanks' most famous roles came from teaming up with Steven Spielberg with Saving Private Ryan, the war epic which also stars Matt Damon. Hanks also put on a show almost entirely by himself in Cast Away, the film about a man who gets stranded on a desert island after a plane crash.

A Man Called Otto, The Circle, and The Terminal will leave Netflix soon, but Captain Phillips will remain on the platform. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch A Man Called Otto on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX