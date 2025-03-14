Tom Hanks is an undeniably versatile actor. He doesn’t just play a character– he becomes them. With two Academy Awards and many other nominations, it’s a fascinating feat that many of these came from starring in movies where he played real people.

Even more interesting, there are common themes between these roles. Hanks has starred in two films about the Cold War and collaborated with director Steven Spielberg on three. And, in almost every movie within this realm of film, Hanks played a hero. From Bridge of Spies to Captain Phillips, this is every movie where Tom Hanks played a real person, ranked.

9 Walt Disney

'Saving Mr. Banks' (2013)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Saving Mr. Banks takes audiences on a journey from Walt Disney’s (Hanks) early life to his early Disney years, depicting the long efforts it took to bring P.L. Travers’ novel, Mary Poppins, to the big screen. As it turns out, this was a 20-year venture that almost never happened— but Disney had a promise to keep to his daughters. Saving Mr. Banks falters on some historical accuracy, but the overall story stays true to real life.

Hanks was already a Disney legend, of sorts, having voiced Woody in Toy Story for four movies (and counting). But now he’s also tied to another Disney film, or rather, a film about Walt Disney. The details that were added (or taken away) allow the film to stand on its own; it tells a story of both tragedy and inspiration. Hanks’ performance was well-revered, which makes sense for the actor’s reputation. There is no denying that he played the role with compassion and a certain naivety that proved to be meaningful for viewers.